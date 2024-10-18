Hub4Business

Stock Market Sectors And Which One Is Best To Invest In 2024

Indian stock market in 2024 looks promising with strong growth expected in sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, IT and real estate. These sectors are boosted by government support, new technologies and rising demand.

Analysis of Top Performing Sectors of 2024

Indian stock market has seen impressive gains in recent years especially as it rebounded after the COVID19 pandemic corrections. Among the standout performers real estate sector led the way with a 308.96% return over the past five years followed by metals at 305% and auto sector at 225%. These sectors along with infrastructure, energy, pharma, PSU banks, IT and MNCs have all outpaced Nifty 50 benchmark which returned 115%.

Out of 14 sectors nine have outperformed Nifty 50 during this period. However, sectors like FMCG, services, financial services, banks and media underperformed compared to the benchmark.

Looking at a 3year horizon, PSU banks, auto sector and real estate were the top gainers, delivering returns of 139%, 110% and 92% respectively, while Nifty 50 posted 33% returns.

Over the past year real estate and auto sectors again stood out with returns of 70% and 50% and energy followed with 49%. Other sectors like pharma, infrastructure, PSU banks, metals, and IT also performed better than Nifty 50 which had a 24% return during this time.

Factors Influencing Sector Performance

Infrastructure sector is expected to perform well due to the strong growth of the Indian economy and the government’s focus on developing this area. Telecom and FMCG are also promising sectors, with FMCG likely to benefit from a good monsoon which is expected to boost consumption. IT services and pharma sectors show positive prospects especially with potential interest rate cuts in the US, which could boost IT sector. Additionally, consumer staples are anticipated to perform well during the upcoming festive season driven by increased demand.

Which Sector is likely to perform better in 2024?

As per the Asian Development Bank India’s economy is set to grow at a strong pace of about 8% over the next 5–6 years, boosted by increasing public investment in infrastructure and a rising wave of private sector investments. Investors encouraged by positive returns in the previous fiscal year are more motivated than ever to allocate significant portions of their savings into capital markets. Experts predict that with supportive factors such as government initiatives, better foreign relations and dynamic market trends India’s stock market could soon become the fifth largest in the world achieving impressive growth in market capitalization.

The sectors likely to perform better in 2024 are mentioned below.

Healthcare and Insurance

India’s healthcare and insurance sectors are experiencing rapid growth driven by an ageing population, increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and higher disposable incomes. COVID19 pandemic further highlighted the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure.

Government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat which aims to provide health insurance to over 100 million people and increased healthcare budgets are creating significant investment opportunities.

Healthcare industry is also adopting modern technologies like telemedicine and digital health platforms offering businesses room to innovate and expand. Meanwhile health insurance market is seeing more competition and variety as more providers enter the field making it a promising sector for future growth.

Renewable Energy

India is on a path to becoming a global leader in renewable energy aiming to generate 450 GW of renewable power by 2030. This ambitious plan includes solar, wind, biofuels and small hydropower.

The government has been proactive in promoting renewable energy through projects like ultra mega solar parks, rooftop solar programs and offshore wind energy initiatives.

There is also considerable potential in bioenergy particularly from agricultural waste. With supportive government policies, declining technology costs and rising demand for clean energy India’s renewable energy sector is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years.

IT

India has long been a major player in the global IT industry, due to its large pool of highly skilled workers and a business friendly environment. The sector continues to grow and by 2025 its sales is expected to surpass $300 billion.

Indian IT firms are leading in software development and maintenance services with many global corporations outsourcing their projects to India. The industry is also shifting towards advanced technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT).

With government initiatives like Digital India promoting the use of digital technology, IT sector’s growth is set to continue. However, challenges such as a widening skill gap, rising labor costs and increasing global competition may need to be addressed.

Real Estate

India’s real estate sector has been undergoing significant changes due to new reforms and a shift in the regulatory landscape. While the sector has faced challenges such as reduced demand and delays in project completion, recent government measures like Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the Affordable Housing Program have brought new opportunities.

These initiatives aim to increase transparency in the sector and make affordable housing more accessible to middle and low income groups. With growing urbanization and rising demand for commercial real estate particularly from the IT and business outsourcing sectors, real estate market is poised for long term growth.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

India’s FMCG sector has been on a steady growth trajectory driven by rising incomes, urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Products like packaged foods, beverages, and toiletries are in high demand.

A significant trend in this sector is the growing preference for healthy and organic products, as more consumers become health conscious. FMCG companies are responding by developing new products and investing in research.

The sector is also seeing increased use of ecommerce and digital marketing, with companies leveraging online platforms to reach customers directly. Government initiatives, such as the Make in India program and policies to promote food processing further support the sector’s growth.

Automobile Industry

Automobile sector plays a crucial role in India’s economy contributing about 7% to GDP and employing millions. However, it has faced challenges recently including lower demand and a shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The government is actively supporting this transition with policies like the Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric Vehicles scheme, which promotes the use of EVs. Additionally, the Production Linked Incentive or PLI program aims to boost local manufacturing.

Despite these challenges the sector is expected to grow due to rising incomes, urbanization and infrastructure development. However, it must navigate issues like fluctuating fuel prices and changing consumer preferences.

Sector Wise Investment Strategies for 2024

The year 2024 has witnessed a dynamic market landscape with certain sectors outperforming others. As we look ahead, here are some investment strategies based on current trends and future prospects:

Technology

  • Invest in companies that are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain an edge over their competitors.

  • Consider investing in cloud service providers and companies benefiting from cloud adoption.

  • Cybersecurity stocks could benefit from increasing concerns about data breaches and digital threats.

Healthcare

  • Invest in healthcare companies that help the growing number of elderly people like those making medicines, medical devices and providing healthcare services as their demand is likely to increase.

  • Explore opportunities in biotechnology companies developing innovative treatments and therapies.

  • Consider investing in telehealth companies as remote healthcare services continue to gain traction.

Renewable Energy

  • Benefit from government incentives and regulations supporting renewable energy adoption.

  • Invest in companies developing innovative renewable energy technologies.

  • Consider investing in companies involved in building renewable energy infrastructure.

Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Driving

  • Benefit from government policies promoting electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

  • Invest in companies developing electric vehicle components, charging infrastructure and autonomous driving technology.

  • Consider investing in companies building charging stations and supporting infrastructure.

Consumer Staples

  • Consider consumer staples as a defensive investment during economic uncertainties.

  • Many consumer staples companies are known for their consistent dividend payouts.

  • Invest in companies producing essential goods with stable demand.

Conclusion

Indian stock market in 2024 looks promising with strong growth expected in sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, IT and real estate. These sectors are boosted by government support, new technologies and rising demand. Auto sector is also bouncing back especially with the focus on electric vehicles. FMCG is growing as incomes rise and consumer habits change and infrastructure is benefiting from the government’s development push. Investors should focus on areas like new tech, renewable energy and essential products to take advantage of these trends for long term gains.

