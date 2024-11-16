Mohit Soni, CEO -- MESC, Set To Revolutionise Skilling In The Media And Entertainment Industry

Empowering Through Partnerships and Innovation

Mohit Soni has forged partnerships with over 300 universities, colleges, and vocational institutions, fostering synergies between academia and industry. Under his stewardship, more than 90 percent of private vocational training institutions in the media and entertainment sector are now empaneled with MESC. These partnerships have enabled the skilling of over 500,000 professionals through initiatives such as the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme.