Mohit Soni, CEO -- MESC, Set To Revolutionise Skilling In The Media And Entertainment Industry

Mohit Soni, an accomplished leader with over 21 years of expertise, stands at the forefront of the media and entertainment skilling revolution in India.

A Visionary Turnaround Specialist

Appointed as CEO in 2016, Mohit Soni took charge of MESC, a not-for-profit organization promoted by FICCI and supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). His leadership has been pivotal in driving financial transformation, achieving operational efficiency, and establishing MESC as a prominent awarding body under NCVET. Through innovative financial practices and collaborative teamwork, Mohit Soni turned MESC’s deficits into a surplus, propelling exponential growth.

Empowering Through Partnerships and Innovation

Mohit Soni has forged partnerships with over 300 universities, colleges, and vocational institutions, fostering synergies between academia and industry. Under his stewardship, more than 90 percent of private vocational training institutions in the media and entertainment sector are now empaneled with MESC. These partnerships have enabled the skilling of over 500,000 professionals through initiatives such as the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme.

He launched groundbreaking platforms like Vidyadaan, Creative Warriors, and Media Talkback, creating avenues for creative expression and talent development. Mohit Soni also played a crucial role in India's participation at global events such as the WorldSkills Competitions, where MESC-trained candidates brought home accolades, including a Bronze Medal.

Influencing Policy and Education

Mohit Soni’s influence extends to policy-making and curriculum development. He has actively contributed to the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Policy and served as a member of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). By advocating for systemic changes, including the introduction of "professors of practice" in universities and a revised skill-to-general education ratio of 70:40, he has modernized education to meet industry demands.

Expanding MESC’s Global Footprint

Through Mohit Soni’s leadership, MESC has established a global presence, participating in events like the Dubai Expo 2022 and engaging in collaborations with international bodies. These efforts have strengthened India’s position in the global media and entertainment landscape, opening doors for students and professionals to excel in their fields.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Prior to MESC, Mohit Soni held leadership roles at prominent organizations, including Ideacount Education, iProf Learning Solutions, and Picasso Digital Media. As Managing Director and CEO at Picasso Digital Media, he established India’s first animation college in collaboration with Centennial College, Canada, and created successful franchise models that expanded the institution’s reach nationwide.

At Ideacount Education, Mohit Soni spearheaded the turnaround of its key verticals—Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects, Networxx Infotech, and TMI Academy—through strategic partnerships, franchise development, and innovative marketing strategies. His tenure at iProf Learning Solutions saw the launch of India’s first m-learning platform, revolutionizing self-study for competitive exams.

Driving Excellence in Business and Branding

A master of Go-To-Market strategies, Mohit Soni excels in business turnaround, new ventures, branding, and advertising communication. His ability to revitalize underperforming ventures, build strong alliances, and execute compelling marketing campaigns has consistently delivered exceptional results. Recognized for his expertise in franchise development and industry trend analysis, he has set a benchmark in the education and skilling sector.

Academic and Professional Expertise

Mohit Soni’s academic background includes a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from Symbiosis Pune and training at ISB Hyderabad. His technical skills span animation, editing, graphics, and web development, reflecting his versatility and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry.

Shaping the Future

With his extensive experience, Mohit Soni continues to drive innovation and excellence in skilling, ensuring India’s workforce remains competitive in the global media and entertainment industry. His journey from launching India’s first animation college to leading MESC is a testament to his visionary leadership and transformative impact.

Mohit Soni’s legacy is one of resilience, innovation, and empowerment—a true architect of India’s media and entertainment skilling landscape.

