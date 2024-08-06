Meet Mr. Rony Thomas: Pioneering Premium Educational Consultancy For Medical Admissions

Throughout his years as a career counselor, Rony Thomas has gained several recognitions from parents and students alike for the impactful role that he has taken in transforming and shaping their educational pathways. He has achieved this feat through his team’s capacity to instill confidence and resilience in students, orienting them to achieve their academic objectives. “Rony Thomas has played a pivotal role in inspiring and aiding my daughter in securing admission to her dream medical college and also helped us by streamlining the process and making the admission process hassle-free, saving us a lot of time, effort and money,” says a grateful parent.