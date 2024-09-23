Economic shockwaves: The Hidden Influence Of Geopolitical Tensions : By Satyasri Akula

From the above Figure, we can clearly Make out that there is a high correlation that Indicates that :

Geopolitical risks align closely with global trends. The index effectively reflects major historical events, such as the First Gulf War, the September 11 attacks, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting its sensitivity to significant geopolitical developments. The index spiked with the renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas in October 2023. Although it has slightly decreased since then, it remains elevated, within the top 5% of historical levels.

Examining the Top 2024 Threats to the Global Economy in Today's World :

US Elections: Increasing polarization and declining trust in the political system could impact global stability. Middle East Tensions: The Israel-Hamas conflict and Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping could escalate into a larger regional war, disrupting oil supplies and global trade. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: A potential partition of Ukraine and the strengthening of Russia’s military and economic position pose risks to global oil and food markets. Diplomatic Fallout: The Growing Rift Between Canada and India : Recent disputes, such as accusations from Canada regarding India's involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist, have led to a significant diplomatic fallout, including the expulsion of diplomats and strained bilateral relations. The diplomatic relations could disrupt trade and investment flows between the two countries AI and Protectionism: Unregulated AI, rising protectionism, and disruptions in critical mineral trade are significant concerns. Global Economic Risks: Tight monetary policies, financial market vulnerabilities, and the potential for lower global GDP growth due to geopolitical tensions are increasing.

These factors contribute to heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

How Political Risks and Elections Shape Economic Performance :

As we completed first half of the year, around 20 to 30 countries completed their election processes, including both national and regional elections.

However, the most anticipated elections, like those in the United States and the European Union, are yet to unfold, potentially reshaping global economic policies and alliances.

In 2024, global elections will significantly shape political and economic landscapes:

US Elections: Potential impacts include changes in Federal Reserve policies, fiscal strategies, trade tariffs, and global power dynamics, especially if Trump is re-elected. European Elections: will influence the EU parliament’s composition, with rising far-right parties contributing to increased polarization. Taiwan and Iran Elections: Could affect US-China relations and the Israel-Hamas conflict, leading to potential commodity price fluctuations. India Elections : Indian Elections outcome is as predicted will perform the familiar results : Overall, the 2024 elections in India is going to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory, influencing both domestic and international economic dynamics and The election outcome may influence India’s economic policies, including fiscal measures, taxation, and investment incentives, potentially affecting economic growth and business environment.

New Challenges, New Solutions: The Need for an Updated Macroeconomic Framework :

Despite the real threats posed by geopolitical events, there are positive aspects to consider:

Economic Resilience: Major economies have demonstrated resilience despite aggressive monetary policy tightening. Chinese Recovery: The Chinese economy might recover more swiftly than expected. AI Innovations: Advancements in AI could drive new innovations and productivity gains. Stable Oil Prices: Developments in the Middle East have not yet caused a significant surge in oil prices.

Given these factors, the impact of geopolitical risks may be less severe than anticipated. However, reforming the macroeconomic framework might still be necessary to address global challenges more effectively.

Free movement of goods and capital Rule-based fiscal policies Independent central banks focusing on inflation targeting Public institutions maintaining financial stability International institutions for financial supervision and cooperation

Conclusion :

Geopolitical risks, such as conflicts and political uncertainties, have significant implications for the global economy, affecting financial stability, trade, and inflation. While the existing macroeconomic framework has provided stability, the evolving nature of global risks suggests that incremental reforms may be necessary. Adapting the framework to better handle economic shocks, enhance international cooperation, and address fragmentation could help mitigate the impact of future geopolitical challenges and ensure sustained global economic stability.

