Hub4Business

Budgeting Higher Education: Recalibrating India’s Intellectual Landscape

By Prof. Avanish Kumar, Dean - School of Public Policy and Governance, MDI, Gurgaon

 MDI Gurgaon - redefining the management education in India
 MDI Gurgaon - redefining the management education in India
info_icon

With the 2024-25 expenditure budget, the Finance Minister calibrated India’s vision towards Vikshit Bharat. India's aspiration to become Vishvaguru with a philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World is One Family is a unique proposition towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. The idea of Vishvaguru embodied in educational philosophy shares a common humanistic bond worldwide. In the words of Sri Aurobindo, education is to build the power of humankind and spirit. It is the evoking of knowledge, character, and culture. It extends the universal education landscape; as Paulo Freire acknowledges, one cannot expect positive results from an education that fails to respect the people's particular view of the world.  While budgeting higher education vision, a crucial question that naturally arises in response to such prescriptions is, “How can a nation and its members adopt such character? The answer lies in the government's attempts to transform its national character in the process of becoming a developed country -Viksit Bharat.

What distinguishes India’s philosophical foundation of education is not skills that have the potential to convert the mind into money.

Education requires a distinctive ability of knowledge to “produce, acquire, conserve, and dispense”- 385 Kural, Thiruvalluvar. By demonstrating this, India can fill the void for several countries’ agendas regarding UN SDG 4 on quality education, i.e., “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life learning opportunities for all” by 2030. Undoubtedly, India is strategically situated in a global education agenda with a median age of 28 to harness demographic advantage by nurturing education through learning empiricism and critical thinking.

Post-Independence 1948, India’s education policy attempts have been aligned to promote higher education. Starting from the Radhakrishnan Committee, followed by the Kothari Commission (1966), the Education Policy 1986, the National Policy of Education 1992, the Yah Pal Committee 2009, and the New Education Policy 2020. These visions are often marred by resource scarcity. Thus, the financial health of universities remains a critical concern in India. As per the AISHE 2021-22 report, the total investment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.33 crore in FY22 (an increase of 26.5 percent since FY15. However, with approximately 4.33 crore in higher education and more than 11 crore learners in skilling institutions, there is a need to improve overall quality across 1,168 universities, 45,473 colleges, and 12,002 standalone institutions with 15.98 lakh teachers in higher education. To cope with this constantly evolving knowledge paradigm, the financial health of higher education institutions has become more competitive in the last decade due to a rapidly shifting paradigm. The shift is geared due to a reduced life-cycle of scientific knowledge that has doubled every ten years, making the constant supply of resources to innovate more challenging. This has drastically shifted the role of governance to constantly improve the financial health of higher education ingrained in innovation.

Budget support across G20 countries, according to the World Bank country's government expenditure on education total GDP between 2019-2022 r, reflects the need for higher priority on education. While the world average varies between 3.7 and 4.4, data suggest few countries have constantly improved their budgetary support between 2019 and 2022. Australia's expenditure dwells between 5.1 to 5.7; Argentina's 4.6-5.3; Brazin's 5.8 to 6, Canada's 4.1 to 4.9, China's 3.3 to 3.6, France's 5.2 to 5.7, 4.5 to 5.6, Indonesia 2.4 to 3.5, Italy 4.0 to 4.4,  Japan 3.2 to 3.5, Russia 3.5 to 3.7, the United Kingdom 5.2 to 5.4 and the United States of America 5.0 to 5.6. While India’s increase in government expenditure of more than 3.9 to 4.6 is a move towards a global pattern, unleashing demographic dividend by establishing a knowledge hub requires multiple-fold increases.

The current India's expenditure budget of 24-25 on education has twofold priorities: education in sectors other than the Ministry of Education and a dedicated budget for the Ministry of Education. The analysis of the budget increase reflects all sectors, including the Ministry of Education. Regarding crore, the budget for Education, Sports, Arts, and Culture increased from 2022-23, 38.46, to 103.03 in 2024-24. Jal Jeevan Mission, Information, Education, Communication entails a revenue expenditure of 22.47 in 2022-23 increased to 70. Similarly, the Waqf Board on total educational empowerment has increased the revenue expenditure from 257.35 in 2022-23 to 1575.72 in 2024-25. At the same time, the budget for the statutory and regulatory body National Council for Vocational Education and Training is reduced from 20.24 in 2023-24 to 17.56 in 2024-25.

The Total- Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) for SCs has increased from 304.2 in 2022-23 to 428 in 2024-25, and  SHREYAS for OBC and EBC risen from 75.37 in 2022-23 to 80 in 2024-25. The Eklavya Model  Residential School for the Tribal Research Information and Education Communication and Events has increased from 15 in 2022-23 to 32 in 2024-25. An additional Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST students has increased from 145 to 165 from 2022-23 to 2024 -25. To autonomous bodies, Lakshmi Bai National  Institute of Physical Education has increased from 61 in 2022-23 to 78.51 in 2024-25. Among the departments, the highest proportion of the budget other than the Ministry of Education is allocated to the Department of Agriculture Research and Education, with 9934.59 revenue and 6.5 capital expenditure budget in 2024-25.  For the Ministry of Education, the Department of Higher Education is allocated a revenue of 47608.71 and 11.06 capital with a total budget of 47619.17. The total budget for the Department of School Education and Literacy is 73008.18, and the combined School and Higher Education Department budget for 2024-25 is 120627.87.

With rising demand in this emerging knowledge paradigm, the geopolitical resurgence, and the realignment of world power, higher education can unleash the youth's potential.  While the hope to become Vishwa Guru arises from ancient universities, such as Nalanda and Takshila, that transcended education worldwide, desperation exists with the current education system. In the past, seeds of innovative thinking failed to institutionalize education, especially in Aurobindo, Tagore, and Gokhle, due to a lack of government appetite to drive limited resources toward policy vision. The NEP 2020 is designed to steer a global vision with values by converting knowledge as an instrument of development, peace, and prosperity for a sustainable future. It has ignited the mind across the stream to rethink education and for co-creation of value for self and the nation and world at large.

Though the government may provide a budget to sustain and attain the above goals, higher education universities and institutes must improve governance to innovate and inculcate a dynamic curriculum. The fundamentals in the Indian education system have often remained rigid to adopt and fix as emerging skills that allow entrance into the market’s toolkit and overlap with humanistic vision. 

With the globalization of demography and technology, India envisions the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) to carve a niche as “Vishwaguru” as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is more required than ever. However, budget is nutrition; it drives the ability of the higher education institution to bridge the desire and demand ingrained in the philosophical foundation. In this direction, the Kurul 385 of  Thiruvalluvar for promoting responsible leadership for students and the nation may be adopted as the North Star to produce, acquire, conserve, and dispense knowledge.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  3. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  4. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Hoax Bomb Threat At Kochi Airport Delays Flight To Thailand
  3. CBI Takes Over Probe Into Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths
  4. Indian High Commission In Dhaka Functional, Say Sources As Chaos Engulfs Bangladesh
  5. Karnataka: Kali River Bridge Collapses In Karwar; Driver Of Truck That Fell Into Water Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  2. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  3. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  4. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
  5. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  2. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  3. Sunita Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  4. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
  5. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself