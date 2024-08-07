Budgeting Higher Education: Recalibrating India’s Intellectual Landscape

Post-Independence 1948, India’s education policy attempts have been aligned to promote higher education. Starting from the Radhakrishnan Committee, followed by the Kothari Commission (1966), the Education Policy 1986, the National Policy of Education 1992, the Yah Pal Committee 2009, and the New Education Policy 2020. These visions are often marred by resource scarcity. Thus, the financial health of universities remains a critical concern in India. As per the AISHE 2021-22 report, the total investment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.33 crore in FY22 (an increase of 26.5 percent since FY15. However, with approximately 4.33 crore in higher education and more than 11 crore learners in skilling institutions, there is a need to improve overall quality across 1,168 universities, 45,473 colleges, and 12,002 standalone institutions with 15.98 lakh teachers in higher education. To cope with this constantly evolving knowledge paradigm, the financial health of higher education institutions has become more competitive in the last decade due to a rapidly shifting paradigm. The shift is geared due to a reduced life-cycle of scientific knowledge that has doubled every ten years, making the constant supply of resources to innovate more challenging. This has drastically shifted the role of governance to constantly improve the financial health of higher education ingrained in innovation.