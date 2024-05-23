Hub4Business

BONK And GALA Are Up This Week, But It Is Emerging Meme Coin Raboo That Is Taking The Spotlight

To stay ahead of the competition, ambitious crypto investors stay informed about crypto price hikes. So, it’s no wonder they’re interested in BONK, one of the top Solana meme coins and gaming token GALA. The two tokens have been on the ascendancy in the last seven days.

BONK And GALA Are Up This Week, But It Is Emerging Meme Coin Raboo That Is Taking The Spotlight
info_icon

However, all the savvy investors are opting for Raboo, as industry watchers say it’s got everything to be the next big meme coin. Raboo is still in presale, having raised over $1.4 million from the public already. Even more, early $RABT investors are projected to make a 100x gain once the coin launches.

BONK soars 34% as crypto market gets more bullish

As the crypto market assumes a more bullish mood, Solana meme coins like BONK look more attractive to investors. That’s because they are supported by a strong community, and once they get on a roll, they hardly stumble or falter.

Being one of the most popular Solana meme coins, BONK is pulling its weight. After a significant drop in mid-April this year, the Bonk coin has gone on a remarkable drive. BONK is up nearly 60% on the monthly scale and has appreciated by 34% in the last week. The token is still in the ascendancy on the daily chart, which signals that the price rally isn’t slowing down.

GALA rally brutally halted by $200 million hack

GALA is the native token of the Web 3 gaming platform Gala Games. Launched via Ethereum, it has amassed widespread recognition since it is used to buy and sell in-game assets on the Gala network.

Having had a torrid month, GALA’s price seemed to be turning things around in the last week, rising by more than 15% to $0.048. However, the token was recently dealt a severe blow following an exploit as it migrated to a new contact address. According to reports, the hacker minted 5 billion GALA tokens worth around $206 million.

GALA’s price plummeted 15% after the hack following a massive sell-off. It has since bounced back, but there’s no guarantee of no further drops - even though developers say the bug has been squashed.

Raboo: The next big meme coin

Raboo is a new innovative project that is set to overshadow top Solana meme coins like BONK. It is tipped to be the next big meme coin because it combines SocialFi and AI with the meme craze to build a unique product.

In essence, Raboo provides a platform where meme lovers can interact and earn through its community activities. $RABT holders also get to claim unique NFTs generated by its proprietary AI tech.

Raboo is currently in presale Stage 3, with the tokens available at $0.0042 per coin. Analysts expect the price to grow 233% during the presale, bringing significant gains to their portfolio.

Conclusion

Despite BONK and GALA posting weekly gains, Raboo is the go-to token for savvy investors. Tipped to be the next big meme coin, it is set to bring early investors a gain of 100x or more. That’s why investors are rushing the presale.

You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 50-Year-Old Man Kills Self After Setting House On Fire In South Delhi
  2. Storm Developing In Bay Of Bengal, Likely To Reach Near WB Coast On Sunday As Severe Cyclone
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death
  4. Thane: Massive Blast At Dombivli Factory Heard 1 Km Away, Damages Nearby Houses
  5. Gang Rape Surfaces After Three Decades, Brothers Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Once Asked A Boy To Jump Out Of Her Window, Here's What Dad Boney Kapoor Did Later
  2. Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role
  3. Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Clicked As They Enjoy RCB Vs RR IPL Match In Ahmedabad, Photo Goes Viral
  4. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance
  5. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
Sports News
  1. NBA Western Conference: Dallas Mavericks Triumphs Over Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 - In Pics
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Indians Get One Final Chance To Book Paris Ticket
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  5. Atalanta Winning UEFA Europa League Is A 'Fairytale', Says Gian Piero Gasperini
World News
  1. India-Born Jaya Badiga Appointed Judge In Sacramento County Superior Court
  2. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
  3. 'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral
  4. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
  5. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'China Thrashed Us When Bubble Of Pandit Nehru's Aura Burst,' Says PM Modi
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final