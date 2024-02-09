Best Site To Buy Pregabalin In UK Online

When buying prescription medications online, it is essential to use a trusted pharmacy that provides high-quality drugs. BestUKPharma.com has become one of the top choices for people who are looking to buy Pregabalin safely and legally.
Buying Pregabalin Online in the UK
Why Choose Best UK Pharma?
What is Pregabalin?
Pregabalin is an oral medication. It is used to treat several conditions, including neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, generalized anxiety disorder, and epilepsy. It is marketed under brand names such as Lyrica, Alzain, etc.
Belonging to the class of gabapentinoids that also include gabapentin, pregabalin’s structure is an analog of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) inhibitory neurotransmitter, but its mode of action differs from GABA.
In 2004, Pregabalin was first licensed by the FDA for use along with other drugs for adult patients who have partial-onset seizures. This drug has since been approved for additional indications, including post-herpetic neuralgia, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, fibromyalgia, and generalized anxiety disorders.
Pregabalin has a positive risk-benefit profile and is widely used in line with the approved uses. The patent protection on branded Lyrica expired in 2018, and after that, generic versions of pregabalin became available in the US market.
How Pregabalin Works
Pregabalin exerts its therapeutic effects by binding to the α2δ (alpha-2-delta) subunit of voltage-gated calcium channels in the central nervous system. By binding to these channels, pregabalin reduces the excessive calcium influx at nerve terminals in hyper-excited states like seizures and neuropathic pain.
This reduces the release of several neurotransmitters, including glutamate, norepinephrine, and substance P. Glutamate is an excitatory neurotransmitter, and lowering its levels reduces neuronal excitability. Norepinephrine and substance P are involved in pain signaling pathways, so reducing their release helps alleviate pain.
The net effect of these actions is that pregabalin modulates calcium channel function to prevent overactivation of the nervous system. This produces anti-seizure, analgesic, and anxiolytic effects clinically.
Some key points about the mechanism of action of pregabalin:
It binds potently to the α2δ subunit of voltage-gated calcium channels in the CNS and reduces calcium influx at nerve terminals.
This lowering of calcium signaling reduces the release of excitatory neurotransmitters like glutamate and pain-signaling neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and substance P.
The modulation of nerve signaling produces therapeutic effects in conditions like epilepsy, neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, and fibromyalgia.
Pregabalin does not alter GABA levels or directly interact with GABA receptors, even though it is structurally related to GABA.
It is thought to produce minimal effects on normal physiological neurotransmission while targeting hyper-excited states.
The action of pregabalin develops rapidly, with onset of efficacy within 1 week of starting treatment.
Hence, pregabalin calms excessive neuronal activity by selectively modulating calcium channels and reducing excitatory neurotransmitter release. This mechanism translates into clinical efficacy in controlling seizures and providing pain relief and anxiolysis.
Advantages of taking Pregabalin
Pregabalin offers several potential advantages that have contributed to its widespread use:
Rapid onset of action: Patients often experience pain relief and reductions in seizures and anxiety within 1 week of starting pregabalin treatment. This is faster than many alternative medications.
Effective for multiple conditions: Pregabalin is one of the few medications approved for seizures, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, and generalized anxiety disorder. This broad efficacy allows it to treat multiple symptoms.
Well-tolerated: Pregabalin is generally well-tolerated, with most adverse effects being mild-moderate in severity. Severe life-threatening reactions are rare.
Few drug interactions: Pregabalin does not undergo extensive metabolism in the body or interact significantly with other drugs. This reduces the risk of drug-drug interactions.
No need for blood monitoring: No laboratory monitoring is required for pregabalin as it has minimal effects on blood cell counts and organ function. This is unlike some seizure and pain medications.
Available in generic: Generic pregabalin provides a more affordable option compared to the branded version. Many insurance plans also favor generics.
Can be discontinued safely: Pregabalin does not usually cause withdrawal effects if stopped abruptly. Gradual tapering provides additional safety. This gives it an advantage over drugs like benzodiazepines.
Effective as monotherapy or combination therapy: Pregabalin can be used alone or easily combined with other medications like antidepressants and NSAIDs. This provides flexibility in treatment regimens.
Pregabalin is widely used due to its rapid efficacy, mild side effects, ease of use, and broad applicability across several therapeutic categories like pain, seizures, and anxiety disorders.
Potential side effects of Pregabalin
Like most medications, pregabalin can cause some side effects. Most of these are mild to moderate in severity, but it is essential to be aware of the possible adverse reactions.
Common side effects
Some of the more common side effects of pregabalin (occurring in >5% of people) can include:
Dizziness
Blurred vision
Sleepiness/drowsiness
Dry mouth
Peripheral edema (swelling in hands and feet)
Weight gain
Difficulty with concentration or attention
Constipation
Euphoric mood
Balance disorder
Vertigo
These effects often resolve with continued use and can be minimized by starting with lower doses and slowly increasing as tolerated.
Less common side effects
Some rarer adverse effects (occurring in 1-5% of people) may include:
Abnormal thinking
Loss of coordination
Tremor
Abnormal sensations like tingling
Increased appetite
Elevated heart rate
Depression or mood changes
Headache
Nausea
Diarrhea
Serious side effects
More serious side effects are relatively uncommon but can include:
Suicidal thoughts
Respiratory depression
Angioedema
Hypersensitivity reactions
Withdrawal symptoms when stopping abruptly
Blurred or loss of vision
Kidney stones
Pregabalin use has also been associated with infrequent cases of heart failure, although a definite causative link has not been established conclusively.
Overall, pregabalin is considered to have an acceptable safety profile when used as directed. Most adverse reactions are described as mild to moderate in intensity. Slowly up-titrating doses can minimize side effects. Patients should promptly report severe, unusual, or prolonged reactions to their healthcare provider.
Dosage and administration of Pregabalin
Pregabalin is available in capsules of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg strengths. It is given orally and absorbed rapidly, with peak blood levels reached within one hour. Food does not significantly impact pregabalin absorption. The dosing schedule for pregabalin depends on the condition being treated:
Epilepsy
Initial dose: 150 mg per day divided into 2 or 3 doses
Maintenance: increase by 150 mg increments every week to a maximum dose of 600 mg/day
Neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia
Initial dose: 75 mg once or twice daily
Maintenance: increase by 75 mg increments weekly up to a maximum of 300 mg twice daily (600 mg/day total)
Generalized anxiety disorder
Recommended dose: 150-600 mg/day divided into 2 or 3 doses
Renal impairment requires dose reduction as pregabalin is eliminated primarily unchanged in the urine. No adjustments are needed for mild hepatic impairment, but dose reduction should be considered for moderate to severe hepatic dysfunction.
When discontinuing pregabalin, gradual dose tapering over a minimum of 1 week is recommended to minimize withdrawal symptoms. Sudden discontinuation can cause effects like insomnia, headache, nausea, diarrhea, and anxiety.
Proper administration includes swallowing capsules whole with water, with or without food. The dose should be reduced if intolerable side effects like dizziness or sedation occur. Taking doses at regular intervals through the waking hours can improve tolerability.
Contraindications
Pregabalin use is contraindicated in certain patients who have known hypersensitivity to pregabalin or any of its components. It is also contraindicated with medications that can cause angioedema, like ACE inhibitors
It should also be avoided or used very cautiously in patients with heart failure or compromised cardiac function - isolated cases of heart failure have been reported. Pregabalin has been shown to cross the placenta and may be harmful to fetuses, so should be avoided in pregnant women. It is also contraindicated in breastfeeding mothers as it passes into breast milk, and its effects on infants are unknown.
Precautions when taking Pregabalin
Certain precautions should be exercised when using pregabalin:
It may cause dizziness, sedation, and blurred vision, so caution should be exercised when driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol should be avoided.
Pregabalin may exacerbate depression and increase suicidal ideation in some individuals. Patients with depression should be closely monitored.
Respiratory depression can occur when co-administered with opioids like oxycodone. The dosage of both drugs may need adjustment.
Gradual dose reduction rather than abrupt cessation is recommended when discontinuing pregabalin to minimize withdrawal effects.
Kidney function should be regularly monitored in elderly patients as dosage adjustments may be required for declining renal function.
Caution should be taken in patients with a history of substance abuse, as there are rare reports of pregabalin abuse.
Pediatric use has not been adequately studied
No obvious problems have been reported with overdose. However, symptoms can include drowsiness, confusion, agitation, and restlessness. Supportive care may be required.
Angioedema and hypersensitivity reactions are possible. The medication should be immediately discontinued if signs like facial swelling, rash, or difficulty breathing occur.
Pregabalin is not recommended for patients with hereditary problems of galactose intolerance or Lapp lactase deficiency.
Being aware of the potential side effects, drug interactions, abuse potential, and contraindications of pregabalin allows for its safer and more effective use. Consult a doctor for guidance on proper administration and monitoring. Careful consideration of benefits vs potential risks is a must for each patient.
