Out of these two compounds, Modafinil was the first to be discovered. The pioneer in this league of medications was adrafinil. To be precise, it wasn't quite Modafinil itself; it was more like a "prodrug." To get Modafinil into the patient's system, the medication first had to undergo a liver-induced transformation, converting it into active Modafinil and inactive Modafinilic acid.

But then, researchers had an idea: What if they could directly synthesize the active metabolite? Such a medication would act faster, be more potent, and, overall, more dependable. This marked the inception of Modafinil development. Cephalon, the company behind this quest, successfully synthesized the substance and soon introduced a medication called Provigil.

Provigil brings several brain-boosting benefits to the table:

It hinders dopamine reuptake, improving focus.

It amps up orexin levels, promoting wakefulness.

It inhibits norepinephrine reuptake, giving mental energy a boost.

It increases histamine levels in the brain, enhancing alertness.

But today, Provigil is not the sole player in the Modafinil game. There are several generics available, which are essentially non-patented medications that closely mimic Provigil. This is possible since the exclusive patent of the drug developer had already expired.

Among these, the most popular Modafinil generics are Modalert and Modvigil. They deliver the same active ingredient dosage as the patented drug but come at a much more wallet-friendly price.

Now, what about Armodafinil?

As mentioned earlier, Armodafinil is the pure, enantiopure version of Modafinil – pure R-Modafinil, to be precise. Interestingly, research has shown that Armodafinil packs a stronger punch than its "sibling."

Cephalon, Inc. recognized this potential and launched another medication called Nuvigil. It relies on Armodafinil as the active ingredient, and it turns out that 150 mg of Armodafinil delivers the same effect as 200 mg of Modafinil.

Just like Modafinil, Armodafinil has its own lineup of generics. Pharmaceutical giants like Sun Pharmaceuticals and HAB Pharmaceuticals produce them. The leading Armodafinil generics are Waklert and Artvigil. They offer the same active ingredient dosage as Nuvigil but come with a more budget-friendly price tag.

So, which option is the better choice?

The truth is, there's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some prefer Modafinil, while others lean towards the more potent Armodafinil. It really comes down to how each medication affects the individual.

In scientific studies, researchers haven't found any significant differences in the effects between taking 200 mg of Modafinil and 150 mg of Armodafinil. However, based on personal experiences shared on forums like Reddit, many folks report that Armodafinil tends to kick in faster and reach its peak within an hour, gradually tapering off throughout the day.

Modafinil, on the other hand, takes a bit longer to reach its peak, and its effects tend to last slightly shorter compared to Armodafinil. However, although it seems like a disadvantage, it could be a plus for people too sensitive to stimulants in whom the quick effect onset can cause jitters, and the long-lasting effect results in trouble falling asleep at night.

All in all, the distinction between the two medications is quite minor. Both can be highly effective in boosting overall productivity.

The choice between Modafinil and Armodafinil can be useful for individuals who are looking to fine-tune their routine and find the most suitable dosage based on their lifestyle and work patterns.

Generic Modafinil

Modalert

Modalert stands as the world's most popular generic Modafinil. It's produced by the renowned international pharmaceutical company Sun Pharmaceuticals. The company's credibility is underscored by the fact that, in 2017 alone, it raked in approximately $675 million in the United States and around $385 million in other countries.

Sun Pharmaceuticals boasts state-of-the-art laboratories, cutting-edge equipment, innovative methodologies, and top-notch chemists. This synergy empowers the company to manufacture pharmaceuticals of impeccable quality. It's worth noting that this pharmaceutical company doesn't limit itself to generic production; they also actively develop their own medications.

Dosage Options

Sun Pharmaceuticals offers Modalert in various dosage options:

Modalert 100 mg

Modalert 200 mg

Modalert 400 mg

The Modafinil 200 mg version stands out as the most popular and widely sought-after dose. It's a versatile choice suitable for most individuals. In cases where a higher daily dose is necessary, the company provides Modalert in a 400 mg formulation. As for the 100 mg variant, it's designed for newcomers to the medication. However, you can always buy Modalert 200 mg and split it in half for the start of the therapy.

Modvigil

Modvigil is another well-liked generic Modafinil. It's made by the reputable pharmaceutical company HAB Pharmaceuticals. Unlike the previous manufacturer, this company is privately owned. Some people might be hesitant to buy Modvigil, thinking that private firms may not take as much responsibility for the quality of their products. However, HAB Pharmaceuticals is a pleasant exception in this regard, known for their top-notch quality medications.

By the way, many may not be aware, but HAB Pharmaceuticals doesn't limit its Modafinil generics to just Modvigil. They also produce Modawake and Armodawake, which are also Modafinil analogs. However, these medications are not as well-known outside of India as the first one.

Dosage

Modvigil comes in two forms on the pharmaceutical market: 100 mg and 200 mg. The 200 mg version is more popular. If needed, you can easily split the tablet in half. It's also not a problem to take 1.5 or 2 tablets when you require a higher dose.

A Quick Overview

It's widely believed that among all the generics, Modvigil closely resembles the characteristics of the branded medication Provigil.

Unlike Modalert, Modvigil's effects are not primarily aimed at increasing dopamine levels. Instead, it focuses on enhancing alertness and activity. This makes Modvigil an ideal choice for individuals dealing with chronic fatigue and drowsiness, whether due to conditions like narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, or night shift work.

If you're planning to use Modafinil to boost wakefulness and alertness, we recommend giving Modvigil a try.

Generics of Armodafinil

Just like Modafinil, Armodafinil also has several more budget-friendly yet equally effective alternatives. Let's dive into the most popular ones, those produced by Sun Pharmaceuticals and HAB Pharma.

Waklert

Waklert is an Armodafinil product made by Sun Pharmaceuticals. Similar to Modalert, this medication has gained a solid reputation for its quality. There's no surprise there, as both medications are manufactured in the same top-notch laboratories.

Whenever new medications are developed, the manufacturer must go through rigorous testing in a three-phase clinical trial. This process can span several years and often incurs costs of hundreds of millions of dollars for the company.

However, when it comes to producing unpatented copies of existing medications, a pharmaceutical company submits an application for manufacturing the drug, bypassing the lengthy and costly clinical trials. This is precisely the approach Sun Pharmaceuticals took when deciding to manufacture Waklert.

Here's the key point to highlight: when a pharmaceutical company obtains permission to produce an analog, they commit to creating the medication with the exact same chemical composition and dosage as the original product. The only differences may lie in the packaging and auxiliary components.

So, every time you purchase Waklert from Sun Pharmaceuticals, you can have confidence that this medication closely replicates the branded and expensive Nuvigil.

Dosage

The standard dosage for Waklert tablets is 150 mg. However, the pill's form allows you to split it in half if you require a smaller dose.

As mentioned earlier, Armodafinil has a more pronounced effect compared to Modafinil. Therefore, a 150 mg dose of Waklert is equivalent to the standard 200 mg dose of Modafinil.

For most users, one Waklert tablet per day suffices. In special cases where a more pronounced effect is needed, the dosage can be increased to 1.5 or 2 tablets (in extreme cases). However, it's crucial to exercise caution when considering a double dose of Armodafinil.

A Quick Overview

Most individuals taking Nuvigil and Waklert typically do not notice significant differences between the two. However, those who have experience with various forms of Modafinil and take them regularly have observed some nuances with this medication.

In particular, many folks regard Waklert as the most potent form of Armodafinil. The medication's peak effect usually kicks in about 2 hours after taking the tablet, and it's a tad stronger than Artvigil (150 mg), Modalert (200 mg), or Modvigil (200 mg).

This quality makes Waklert a top choice for those seeking to harness the full power of Modafinil without needing to double the dose.

Artvigil

HAB Pharmaceuticals manufactures two generic Armodafinil medications – Artvigil and R-Modawake, but the latter is less popular.

Artvigil's standout feature is its extended duration of action, meaning the medication's effects persist for quite a while. It takes 1-2 hours after taking the medication to reach its peak effect, and then that effect lingers for 14-16 hours, gradually diminishing.

Dosage

The standard dosage for this medication is 150 mg, but if necessary, you can split the tablet into two parts.

A Quick Overview

In terms of characteristics, Artvigil closely resembles Waklert, although it's a bit less potent. Some believe that the difference in effectiveness between these drugs might be due to varying filler content, but this hasn't been conclusively proven. Nonetheless, not everyone considers Artvigil's slightly milder effect a drawback. For some consumers, Waklert may be a bit too strong, while Artvigil is a better fit, or, you can play safe and opt for the most popular “smart drug” and buy Modalert.

The Best Modafinil for Studying

One of the most common reasons people turn to Modafinil is to enhance their learning capabilities.

This medication stimulates the production of dopamine in the brain and inhibits its reuptake. These chemical processes lead to improved learning productivity.

If you're on the hunt for the best Modafinil for this purpose, Modalert from Sun Pharmaceuticals could be your ideal choice. The reason being that this variant of Modafinil excels at boosting dopamine production compared to others.

By the way, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), characterized by an inability to concentrate and sustain attention on tasks, arises due to insufficient dopamine levels. Medications like Modafinil and Adderall, used to treat ADHD, contribute to increasing the levels of this neurotransmitter.

For folks in good health who decide to buy Modafinil, it's worth noting that it elevates dopamine levels, leading to heightened concentration and making learning a breeze.

The Ideal Modafinil for Newbies

If you're just considering trying Modafinil, you're probably wondering which version of the drug suits beginners best. Our recommendation is certainly to buy Modalert. It's known for its gentle effects, making it the mildest stimulant among the popular generics. That means you're less likely to encounter any unwanted side effects while taking this nootropic.

In fact, for your first couple of sessions, it's a good idea to start with half of the standard Modalert dose. Then, if you're not experiencing any side effects, you can gradually up the dosage.

The Optimal Modafinil for Seasoned Users

So, if you've been in the Modafinil game for a while and you're on the prowl for something with a more robust kick, we'd suggest grabbing some Waklert. This Modafinil generic packs the mightiest punch in the lineup. It hits its peak within a mere 1-2 hours after popping the tablet and keeps you going for about 3 hours before gradually winding down.

On average, Waklert's effects stick around roughly 2-3 hours longer than those of Modalert and Modvigil, and nearly an hour longer than Artvigil.

Conclusion

Truth be told, there's no one-size-fits-all "best" Modafinil for every situation. Each version has its unique traits. If you're looking for the ideal Modafinil for studying, working, or even the most budget-friendly pick, following our recommendations should set you on the right track.

Author: Dr. Faride Ramos, MD, Education and training: Residency: MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn, Illinois. Medical School: Universidad Del Norte Programa De Medicina, Graduated 2005