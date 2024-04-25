Anavar and Winstrol, on the other hand, also has low androgenic properties but is highly anabolic in nature. It works by binding to the hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) in the body. Allowing more free testosterone to circulate in the bloodstream. This results in increased muscle mass, strength gains, and improved performance.

Now let's discuss why these two compounds work so well together. The main reason is that they have different mechanisms of action which complement each other perfectly. Anavar increases protein synthesis while Winstrol improves nitrogen retention – both crucial processes for building lean muscle mass.

Another benefit of this cycle is fat loss. Anavar has been shown to promote lipolysis (breakdown of fat cells). Whereas Winstrol reduces estrogen levels which can lead to water retention under the skin – resulting in a leaner appearance.

Moreover, one major concern with using AAS is liver toxicity due to their oral form. However, both Anavar and Winstrol are not c17 alpha-alkylated like many other steroids - making them easier on your liver. However, it should be noted that like any other steroid, excessive and prolonged use can lead to liver damage.

The duration of this cycle typically ranges from 6-8 weeks. The recommended dosage for Anavar is 30-50mg per day, while Winstrol is taken at a lower dose of 20-30mg per day. This cycle should be followed by a proper post-cycle therapy (PCT) to help your body recover from the effects of AAS and maintain your gains.