Kadala Teerada Bhargava: A Story As Mysterious As The Sea! 

Pannaga Somashekar helmed Kadala Teerada Bhargava is all set to release on March 3 across Karnataka. And if one gives even a mere glance at the way the film has shaped up and come thus far, it is bound to leave you spell bound. Without resorting to any kind of gimmick or publicity stunt, the film has been attracting the attention of audiences purely with its hardcore content. With Covid playing spoilsport in the film’s plans, Kadala Teerada Bhargava has become one to the most-awaited films in recent times.

Usually, the crux of the film can be gauged by the teaser or trailer; but in the case of Kadala Teerada Bhargava, no such clue can be found by the audience. And that is how the film crew displayed its intelligence. Bearing in mind the changing tastes of the viewers, the team has cut its teaser trailer and managed to pique their curiosity.

So, what exactly is the subject of this film? Many who have watched the teaser and trailer of the film have guessed that it rightly has mass content. But the team has ensured that the real story hasn’t been revealed. Yes, it is a story that is based on a seashore, but what is the actual story? According to the team, Kadala Teerada Bhargava is a psychological thriller. And even though it stars newcomers, when you watch the movie, they will make you forget this fact with their acting skills.

Varun Raju Patel

The film stars Bharat Gowda and Varun Raju Patel who have not only acted in the film, but also produced the film. Shruthi Prakash plays the leading lady. Anil CJ has scored the music, Keerthan Poojar has helmed the camera, Ashik Kusugulli and Umesh Bhosagi are the editors, Raghav Nag and Ashwin Hassan also star in the film.

Kadala Teerada Bhargava, we hear, is an out-and-out commercial flick. Some of the elements in the movie will give you goose bumps and that includes the stunts too. What you saw in the teaser and trailer are just mere glimpses; the full glory of the film will unravel on March 3.