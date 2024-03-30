Renowned Tamil actress Shrutika, known for her roles in iconic films like 'Sree' where she portrayed 'Vasantasena', and granddaughter of the legendary comedian Thenkai Srinivasan, has ventured into the world of business with the launch of her saree designing brand, 'Tharii by Shrutika'. This marks a significant expansion for the multi-talented personality who has previously made waves in both cinema and television.
Having gained popularity through her acting career in Tamil cinema, Shrutika recently made a splash on the small screen with the hit show 'Cook with Komali'. Now, she is set to make her mark in the fashion industry with her new venture.
Innovative Saree Brand 'Tharii by Shrutika' Aims to Redefine Traditional Elegance
Speaking about her inspiration behind 'Tharii by Shrutika', the actress shared her affinity for western clothing, stating, "I am always comfortable in western clothes. If I want to go to any event, I will tie a saree." She went on to explain her passion for sarees, expressing, "Every time I tie a saree, I take a lot of photos and update them on social media. Although the saree makes us look beautiful, handling it is a bit difficult."
Recognizing the challenges many women face in draping sarees comfortably, Shrutika aims to bridge the gap between traditional elegance and modern comfort with her brand. "Each material has its own characteristics. The way it is handled is also different. That's why many girls hesitate to tie a saree. Feel comfortable or not," she remarked. At Tharii, the speciality lies in the fact that each and every design is personally curated by Shrutika herself.
Combining Comfort and Style: Shrutika's Mission to Empower Women Through Fashion
'Tharii by Shrutika' promises to offer sarees that combine timeless elegance with ease of wear, catering to women who seek both style and comfort. With her keen eye for design and understanding of women's fashion preferences, Shrutika is set to revolutionize the saree-wearing experience.
As she embarks on this new journey, Shrutika invites her fans and fashion enthusiasts to join her in embracing the 'Stylish Tamilachi look' with her unique collection of sarees. With her blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary flair, she aims to make 'Tharii by Shrutika' a go-to destination for saree enthusiasts everywhere. Additionally, she is also running an established skincare brand called Haappy Herbs.
Fans and followers eagerly await the unveiling of Shrutika's debut saree collection, anticipating a fusion of sophistication and comfort that reflects the essence of modern Tamil fashion.