Recognizing the challenges many women face in draping sarees comfortably, Shrutika aims to bridge the gap between traditional elegance and modern comfort with her brand. "Each material has its own characteristics. The way it is handled is also different. That's why many girls hesitate to tie a saree. Feel comfortable or not," she remarked. At Tharii, the speciality lies in the fact that each and every design is personally curated by Shrutika herself.