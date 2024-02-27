India Witnesses A Wedding Like No Other: Utsav Tiwari And Maithli Shukla’s Larger-Than-Life Made In India Wedding

Weddings in India have always been massive but the recent union of Utsav Tiwari and Dr. Maithili Shukla rippled through the community in a never-seen-before magnificence. Planned stage-by-stage over a period of 9 Months it finally culminated in a joyous multi-function wedding that left no stone unturned, with reputed vendors and multiple teams all sourced locally. Their reception, themed ‘Diamonds and Dunes’ in Mumbai itself, spanned across 5 acres of landscape, with more than 10,000 attendees, and unraveled in a larger-than-life glorious floral setting.

The festivities began with a passion that set the tone for the rest of the wedding. Each function was thought-after, themed, and concisely planned keeping in mind the scale of the wedding. From Bridgerton-themed Mehendi, Sufi Night, Pool Party, Techno Sangeet, Banaras Haldi, and a traditional wedding, each event upscaled the other. The expert planners Mokshiva Wedding and Events & DS Wedding orchestrated this union with an unmatched vision and brilliance.