Culture & Society

Outlook Podcast | Beauty’s Dark Underbelly: The Trap Of Ever-Elusive Beauty Ideal For Women

From young girls to aging women, the beauty imperative holds everyone in its thrall. If such conditions give rise to body anxieties in many women, it leads others toward body dysmorphia where they imagine that their bodies are in some way abnormal. On the one hand, women who obsess with appearance, self-care, and beautification get labelled as attention seekers, flirtatious, or even dim-witted; on the other hand, women who ignore beauty labour and socially prevalent appearance expectations get branded as callous and rejected as ‘undesirable’ beings.