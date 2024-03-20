How Governments Across The World Have Taken Measures To Prioritise Happiness

Steps Taken In India

In 2018, under Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi government launched the Happiness Curriculum, an educational program designed for children studying between nursery and eighth grade, in schools run by the Delhi government. The curriculum seeks to improve the general mental well-being of pupils, aiming to build emotional awareness, promote decision making fuelled by the same and inculcate the necessary skills and environment to become purpose-driven, and explore a nuanced idea of happiness. "The happiness curriculum is not a value education class that preaches moral values to students. Instead, it focuses on developing the mindset of the students to adopt the values in their everyday attitude and behaviour," Mr. Sisodia said, as quoted in a report by the PTI.



In 2016, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that a ministry of happiness would be created for the state, inspired by Bhutan’s GNH, which would work towards keeping people genuinely happy, and would release a happiness index, along the lines of GNH. According to a report published last year by The Wire, the department works through the state Anand Sansthan, which completely relies on volunteers or ‘anandaks’, who work for the department, free of cost, alongside their own jobs or business. The Rajya Anand Sansthan runs several initiatives such as Anand Utsav and Anand Clubs, however many have pointed out how the work exists solely on paper and there has not been much work done on ground with its allocated budget.