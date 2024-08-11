Echoes Of Irony: Seeking Divinity Amidst Hierarchies At Nizamuddin Dargah

But all these beautifully crafted lines lose their meaning when you see someone with a hand fan waving a muslin cloth tied on a stick to eradicate the collective heat produced by the gathering. As the strains of Chaap Tilak play in the background, there’s a peculiar irony in the air. Amidst the crowd, where faces blur into nothingness, the person with the fan stands out, yet remains invisible. They tirelessly wave their makeshift fan, hoping that a power-infused person might toss a few coins or notes their way. In this moment, it seems they are caught in a cycle of longing, unable to see beyond their place in the social hierarchy. Are they there seeking something more profound? Is the act of waving a fan a subtle part of their quest for enlightenment? Can listening to qawwalis alone spark a journey of self-discovery? These paradoxes swirl in your mind as you witness this scene.