Colonel Khushal Chand: 'The Saviour Of Ladakh'

Colonel Khushal Chand was born in Khangsar Village of present day Lahaul Spiti to Thakur Mangal Chand and Kamla Devi. Elder of two brothers, he was the first graduate of Lahaul Spiti Valley having got his degree from Punjab university, Lahore. He was a keen sportsperson which reflected in the various trophies which adorned the shelves of our ancestral home. The biggest of them was the first prize he had won in a cross-country marathon, sometime in the early 1940s. He was a man of immense physical capacity which came across in the story of his appendicitis operation, which he underwent without anaesthesia, which is incredulous in today’s world. For us, he was no ordinary man. He was an exceptional man used to doing insurmountable things. With each of his things, there came a tale of inspiration. Gallantry award medals for saving Ladakh or his double barrel gun which he kept as a souvenir after overcoming a Pathan mercenary in a hand-to-hand combat, we did not need to look for heroes in comics and television series. We already had one at home.