Nurturing Brighter Minds Through Experiential Learning

As the New Education Policy (NEP) rolled out in 2020, there has been a phenomenal effect on the teaching-learning approach to date. Education in India has been in a continuous process of evolution to keep up with the changing times by introducing innovative learning experiences and by emphasizing on nurturing learners with better information retention and conceptual understanding. Such a reformation has been aligned to match the internationally accepted education norm to help students succeed in their daily lives as social individuals.

Bringing his global experiences to one’s home country is Dr. Chandan Aggarwal, chairperson of G.D. Goenka Public School, Kanpur who envisioned to develop model schools based on the qualities of holistic and international education. Dr. Chandan is a management graduate from Narsee Monjee University, Mumbai who has also been honored with a Ph.D. degree from the International University of America in London. Blending the ideas of research and innovative learning, he is a leader who has transformed the educational landscape of this country. He has incorporated The G.D. Goenka Public School in Kanpur, La Petite Montessori in Kanpur, and the G.D. Goenka Public School in Bareilly, which are today some of the best educational institutes in the state of Uttar Pradesh and neighboring locations

Dr. Chandan expresses, ‘I don’t feel any competition with any other brands or institutes. Our institutions are a class apart and without any doubt, they lead the market. We excel with values, and focus on one-to-one interaction, personalized training, continuous research, and development.’

He believes that education should surpass all backgrounds and with a vision to not leave anyone behind irrespective of any differences, he has started his foundation through which he has adopted ten girls who are being sponsored for their education and medical expenses. Additionally, ten underprivileged children are also provided free education, lodging, and medical facilities at the GD Goenka hostel in Kanpur every year.

His work and achievements have been recognized in various forums. He has been conferred with awards by several dignitaries such as Kiran Bedi (Lt. Governor Puducherry), Shri Shashi Tharoor (Ex. Minister of HRD, Govt. of India), Shri Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport& Highways, Govt. Of India). In one of the significant achievements recognizing his work towards social development through education, he was awarded the Champions of Change Award by Honourable Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi in 2018.

Dr. Chandan shares, “The teaching pedagogy at GD Goenka has always focussed on experiential learning, communication skills, and motivating students to collaborate and work in teams. Experiential learning aids in developing curiosity and nurturing inquisition. Constant questioning encourages critical thinking about an experience, allows creativity and communication to flow in”.

Driving his commitment and vision toward a positive breakthrough in the industry, he encourages not only his students but also their parents to sensitize and help them adapt to the growing changes in the education system that will help bring a tectonic shift in our pedagogical structure.

