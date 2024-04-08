Healing Pharma India, the fastest-growing pharmaceutical firm situated in Mumbai with wide exposure across PAN India, gears up to announce the imminent introduction of three new products that promise to transform healthcare solutions. Healing Pharma, which has a broad product array of 60+ over-the-counter, skincare, haircare, and nutraceutical options, is a made-in-India pharmaceutical company that earns tremendous achievements in innovation and holistic health solutions.
Following the remarkable success of its Glycosalic 6% Cream (Glycolic Acid Cream), which became a market sensation in just two months of its debut, Healing Pharma quickly expanded its product line to a higher strength. The organization soon plans to launch Pahadi Shilajit, Glycosalic 12% Cream, and Yummyzyme Syrup, a revolutionary hing-based digestive health syrup. These innovative products are an indication that they will transform the healthcare industry, providing consumers with a more comprehensive approach to wellbeing.
What These New Products Will Offer
Pahadi Shilajit: Himalaya being not just a spiritual but a mineral hub as well, Healing Pharma’s ‘Pahadi Shilajit’ range will focus on purity and ayurveda. This product promises to deliver the remarkable advantages of Shilajit from the pristine Himalayan slopes directly to consumers, in the purest form (65% Fulvic Acid), to boost the vitality and wellness of every consumer.
Glycosalic 12% Cream: After the successful marketing and response of ‘Glycosalic 6% Cream’, Healing Pharma announces to enhance the range with 12% strength that intends for deeper skin exfoliation and regeneration while addressing a broader spectrum of skin issues.
Yummyzyme Syrup: Recalling the importance of Hing (asafoetida), Healing Pharma innovatively designs delectable ‘Yummyzyme Syrup’ in the digestive health profile that focuses on natural and practical solutions to ease digestion and other stomach related problems.
Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Innovation
Healing Pharma stands out for its stringent quality control procedures and innovative processes. Every product is procured and formulated in world-class facilities that meet WHO GMP standards or similar standards, ensuring safety and efficacy. Furthermore, the adoption of a digital Certificate of Analysis (COA) through quick QR code scanning and GS1 barcodes for the authenticity of each product developed and marketed through Healing Pharma demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and gaining consumer trust.
Accessibility and affordability are at the core.
Unlike typical pharmaceutical business models, Healing Pharma prioritizes partnering with retailers and stockists, with a network of 50,000 retailers and over 1,000+ stockists across India. This strategy ensures that high-quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions are available to a larger population without incurring additional costs.
About Healing Pharma
Healing Pharma is a pharmaceutical firm established in Mumbai that aims to bring new, holistic healthcare solutions to consumers across India. Healing Pharma specializes in generic drugs ranging from cardiac, diabetic, nutraceuticals, gastrointestinal, antibiotic, anti-fungal, OTC, skincare, immunosuppressants, and many more. The company aims to improve health and wellness through quality, innovation, and accessibility. To learn more about Healing Pharma and its products, please visit https://www.healingpharma.in/