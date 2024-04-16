Yuvaap, a leading health and wellness platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of a transformative meditation series in collaboration with Sahaj Yoga, featuring the soulful music of Shakthidhar. Music has a unique ability to reach the deepest areas of our consciousness and evoke deep-seated emotions we have never known. Leveraging that power, this unique meditation series will address how to manage those emotions with the help of soulful meditation music in conjunction with Sahaj Yoga. This series, which will be launched on the Yuvaap Music YouTube channel, will help individuals ease into the profound practice of meditation.
Constant stress, anxiety, and unmanaged emotions have become prevalent in modern times. Our emotions play a pivotal role in shaping our well-being, and if they are not managed, their repercussions can extend far beyond the immediate moment. It can lead to anxiety and depression and also trigger several chronic diseases in the body. The meditation series aims to address these concerns, offering viewers insights into the importance of emotional well-being and the role it plays in preventing various diseases. Meditation is a potent tool for managing those issues, yet for many people, it is quite challenging to practice.
Advertisement
Understanding the challenges of meditation, this meditation series by Yuvaap highlights the soothing power of music to create a calm and inviting atmosphere. Shakthidhar’s soulful meditation music gently guides the audience, creating an immersive experience for achieving tranquilly and inner peace.
Mrs. Priyanka Khurana Goyal, a frequent content collaborator on Yuvaap, states, "We have seen that negative emotions are the trigger of several diseases, and regular practice of meditation has shown impeccable results with that. Meditation is a vast science, with diverse techniques for different emotions. What we currently perceive is just the tip of the iceberg; the benefits of meditation extend far beyond that." The collaboration between Yuvaap, Sahaj Yoga, and the music by Shakthidhar will bring out the best of this practice in a very therapeutic manner.
Advertisement
Sahaj Yoga, a unique and holistic approach to meditation, adds a distinctive layer to this transformative journey. Rooted in the ancient wisdom of self-realisation, Sahaj Yoga fosters inner balance and mental clarity by focusing on activating your chakras. Kundalini raag serves as a potent tool for activating those chakras and helping you achieve physical and mental harmony. The series explores the benefits of Sahaj Yoga in helping individuals manage and transcend negative emotions, providing a powerful tool for overall well-being.
Shakthidhar, a maestro in the world of music, contributes his expertise to this transformative journey. He has trained under respected musicians such as Pt. K. S. Naik and Pt. Rajendra Prasanna, forming the foundation of his musical talent with the flute. Through his soul-stirring melodies, the series aims to guide viewers on a path of self-discovery and emotional balance. The integration of Raga Chikitsa, an ancient Indian therapeutic practice using specific ragas and musical notes, further enriches the series, offering a unique dimension to the exploration of emotional well-being.
This meditation series will be hosted on the Yuvaap Music YouTube channel. Here you can listen to various Indian classical music, therapeutic ragas, and healing spiritual mantras. This meditation series will be like the cherry on the cake. Catch a glimpse of this series on Yuvaap music and experience the transformative power of meditation.