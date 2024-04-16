Constant stress, anxiety, and unmanaged emotions have become prevalent in modern times. Our emotions play a pivotal role in shaping our well-being, and if they are not managed, their repercussions can extend far beyond the immediate moment. It can lead to anxiety and depression and also trigger several chronic diseases in the body. The meditation series aims to address these concerns, offering viewers insights into the importance of emotional well-being and the role it plays in preventing various diseases. Meditation is a potent tool for managing those issues, yet for many people, it is quite challenging to practice.