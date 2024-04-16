It is time for India to re-evaluate the ban on alternatives to conventional smoked tobacco products. New studies have been led to USFDA and WHO amending their initial stance regulating these products rather than banning them. India too would be better off regulating e-cigarettes rather than banning them. Regulation would allow the government to control the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes much like any other tobacco product in the country, and it would ensure that the million people in India who continue to smoke, atleast have access to more responsible and potentially less harmful alternatives.

