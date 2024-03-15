Exploring India's Art Treasures: Tuli Research Centre's Inaugural Exhibition

“The exhibition introduces one’s vision to reach out freely step by step, wide and deep, to our people, and carry to them a holistic glimpse into the heart, mind and soul of India. It is structured on three levels – the physical object, the archives, and the digital formats – and rooted within the ground and context of sixteen Research Categories which structure the India Studies framework, which my thirty years of understanding India at both theoretical and practical levels has evolved” states Neville Tuli.