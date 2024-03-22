From the heart of Rantoul, Illinois, to the forefront of children's advocacy as the CEO of Camp Korey, Dan Worra and his story is one of commitment, transformation, and service. Worra has navigated various leadership positions with a foundation in economics and a distinguished 24-year career in the U.S. Navy, each time with the ethos of making a tangible difference. Today, at Camp Korey, he dedicates his efforts to kids facing life-altering medical conditions. His story is not just about his titles but about the lives he's transformed along the way.