From the heart of Rantoul, Illinois, to the forefront of children's advocacy as the CEO of Camp Korey, Dan Worra and his story is one of commitment, transformation, and service. Worra has navigated various leadership positions with a foundation in economics and a distinguished 24-year career in the U.S. Navy, each time with the ethos of making a tangible difference. Today, at Camp Korey, he dedicates his efforts to kids facing life-altering medical conditions. His story is not just about his titles but about the lives he's transformed along the way.
Military Career and Milestones
Significant achievements and authority mark Worra's military history. He demonstrated exceptional skill by accumulating over 2,100 EA-6B Prowler flight hours, participating in 55 combat missions, and completing 640 carrier landings on 11 aircraft carriers.
Worra’s academic prowess was recognized when he was named a Conrad Scholar at the Naval Postgraduate School. Serving in Afghanistan as the Senior Advisor to the Minister of the Interior further showcased his strategic governance and ability to navigate complex international challenges, laying a strong foundation for his future endeavors.
Transition to Civilian Impact
After leaving the Navy, Worra transitioned into impactful civilian roles, joining General Electric as a Field Service Engineer and becoming the Northwest Field Service Manager. His journey continued as he took the helm at the Port of Anacortes as the Executive Director, where his contributions were recognized with the prestigious Distinguished Service Award by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association. Under his guidance, Marina Dock Age Magazine celebrated the Port's Cap Sante Marina as Marina of the Year for Customer Service, highlighting his effective management and dedication to excellence.
Vision and Purpose at Camp Korey
At Camp Korey, Worra is dedicated to creating empowering, adaptive programs for children with life-altering medical conditions. His work is driven by a vision that aligns closely with the organization's core ethos. He champions the strength found in diversity, ensuring that the programs not only cater to the unique needs of each child but also foster an environment where differences are celebrated and understanding is cultivated. Thus, Worra embodies the mission of Camp Korey in every aspect of its operation.
Community Engagement
Worra's civic engagement extends beyond his professional achievements, reflecting his deep-seated belief in service and stewardship. He actively contributes as the Treasurer of the Anacortes Rotary Club and serves on the Stewardship Committee of his church.
His enthusiasm is also evident in his positions on the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA) boards, the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC), and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce. Through these positions, Worra is committed to fostering growth and economic development in his region.
Dan Worra's Philosophy
Worra attributes his vocational path and ethical convictions to a convergence of inspiration, ethical integrity, and pivotal life moments. Discovering Camp Korey through a Rotary Club presentation, he felt deeply aligned with its aims, prompting him to pursue the CEO position. A defining moment for Worra was his retirement from the Navy, emphasizing the importance of familial support and sacrifice. His principles —integrity, honesty, compassion, empathy, and understanding—guide his personal and professional spheres, advising his younger self and others to take risks and trust in people for mutual success.
Worra's governance philosophy centers on empowering his team, effective decision-making, and embracing diversity. He believes in delegating authority to foster responsibility and accountability, treating team members with humanity, and avoiding favoritism to motivate outstanding results. Key messages to his coworkers include the acceptance of mistakes as learning opportunities, the critical nature of safety, and leading by example.
Worra's naval career and deployment to Afghanistan tested his resilience, highlighting the significance of familial support. He shared how embracing challenges as opportunities rather than obstacles leads to better outcomes. This mindset and his experience in challenging environments have shaped his approach to adversity, emphasizing the value of listening, understanding, and mutual assistance in overcoming challenges.
Past Inspirations and Future Aspirations
Howard Behar, a former Starbucks executive, significantly influenced Worra. He is admired for his vision and empathy, prioritizing people over profit. This inspiration is rooted in a culture of encouragement, growth, and respect, which Worra seeks to embody in his professional journey. Additionally, the profound impact of his family and community service activities reflects his devotion to making a difference.
Looking ahead, Worra is committed to continuous learning and furthering Camp Korey's mission. He emphasizes the importance of growth, education, and teamwork as definitions of success. His dedication to community service in the nonprofit sector and passion for improving the lives of minors with medical conditions underscore his future aspirations, aiming to expand Camp Korey's reach and impact.
Community and Personal Life
Worra's active participation in his neighborhood reflects his deeply held values of family orientation, active volunteering, and embracing local neighborhood opportunities. He is an active member of his church's Stewardship Committee and serves as the Treasurer of the Anacortes Rotary Club, embodying his belief in giving back and supporting the community. His involvement extends to serving on the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA) boards, the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC), and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, showcasing his resolve to foster economic development.
Dan Worra's world is anchored by his family: his wife, Carrie Grant, of San Mateo, California, and their two children, William and Carmen. They reside in Anacortes, which reflects Dan's preference for a neighborhood that supports his virtues and lifestyle. This balance of occupational achievement with a robust loyalty to family and community underscores Worra's holistic approach to life.
Looking Ahead
Reflecting on Dan Worra and his remarkable journey from naval officer to community leader and CEO of Camp Korey, it's clear that his life has been characterized by an unwavering dedication to service, leadership, and positively impacting children and families. His story, marked by significant achievements in the military, strategic roles in the civilian sector, and influential governance at Camp Korey, underscores a deep-seated commitment to making a difference in the world around him.
Worra's path is not just a chronicle of impressive milestones but a narrative of growth, community engagement, and a profound understanding of the power of compassion and empathy. By aligning his virtues with his actions, he has created a legacy that transcends the boundaries of his roles, touching the lives of countless individuals along the way. His journey from serving his country to serving his community and beyond exemplifies the impact one can have when driven by a mission to uplift and empower.
As we consider the breadth of Worra's contributions, from the skies over combat zones to the boardrooms of nonprofits and the quiet, behind-the-scenes efforts in his community, it's evident that his influence is both broad and deeply personal. Worra's story inspires aspiring leaders, showing that true leadership is about more than guiding teams and making decisions; it's about embodying the values of service and loyalty to a cause greater than oneself.