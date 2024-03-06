Laxmi Narayan Tripathi , a transgender person, is greatly respected in India as a result of her wide range of activities including work as a transgender rights activist, dancer, actress, and motivational speaker. Laxmi’s real activism started in 2002 when she was appointed the president of the first registered organization for eunuchs in South Asia. She eventually established her own organization titled Astitva, aimed at providing support to sexual minorities.

Her work has contributed significantly to the visibility of the existing issues in the transgender community. She has been on the boards of various NGOs and has been a strong supporter of the removal of Section 377 until it was finally decriminalized in 2018.

Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist became popular for a heartwarming Vicks advertisement for their ‘ Touch of Care ’ campaign. The advertisement was centered around the true story of Gauri Sawant, who adopted Gayatri after her mother, who was a sex worker, died. The narration is in the first person from Gayatri’s viewpoint, showing the unconditional love and care by Gauri despite the deep-rooted prejudices in the society. After the ad turned out to be successful, Gauri Sawant continued to use her celebrity status to further her activism. She has been working on her pet project, an old-age home and adoption house for the transgender community, to afford the elderly with care and support.

Priyanka Paul on Instagram, is a self-taught illustrator and writer from Mumbai who has been stirring up the internet with her art that does not shy away from our society to support social change. Her work is often themed around social injustice. Not only does she capture the audience's attention but also challenges them to think with her captivating illustrations.

In the end, the hardship of transgender women and non-binary people who struggle to be accepted continues. The struggle for equality is not only to be officially recognized but also goes way beyond that. Through supporting LGBTQIA+ organizations and rectifying ourselves, we can all make India a better place.