Vistara's Final Flight: Merging With Air India For A New Era

With this merger, Air India will operate a vast network of 103 domestic and 71 international routes. In total, the newly integrated airline group, including Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India, also merged into Air India in October), now manages over 5,500 flights each week. The expanded airline group holds a domestic market share of about 29%, according to recent statistics, and boasts an impressive fleet of 298 aircraft, with around 208 aircraft in the Air India segment and approximately 90 in the Air India Express fleet.