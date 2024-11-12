Blogs

Vistara's Final Flight: Merging With Air India For A New Era

Find out about Vistara’s last journey and its merger with Air India, creating India’s largest international airline.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Vistara's Final Flight: Merging With Air India For A New Era
info_icon

After nearly a decade in the skies, Vistara, a full-service airline co-owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, officially concluded its journey with its final international flight from Delhi to Singapore early on Tuesday morning. This historic flight, with the code UK115, marked Vistara’s last operation under its own brand as it merged with Air India, creating India’s largest international airline and the country’s second-largest domestic carrier. The last domestic Vistara flight, UK986, flew from Mumbai to Delhi, ending its chapter in Indian aviation.

The merged airline entity, now operating under the Air India banner, quickly took off with its inaugural flights. The first international flight, AI2286, flew from Doha to Mumbai, while the first domestic flight, AI2984, departed from Mumbai to Delhi. Both flights landed early Tuesday morning, signifying the beginning of a new era for Air India and Vistara combined.

Airports across India have updated their systems to reflect the change, with Vistara check-in counters now rebranded as Air India. Passengers from former Vistara flights are now issued Air India boarding passes, and these flights carry the "AI2XXX" codes to distinguish them in reservations and schedules. This code adjustment is intended to make the transition seamless for passengers who are familiar with Vistara’s services.

With this merger, Air India will operate a vast network of 103 domestic and 71 international routes. In total, the newly integrated airline group, including Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India, also merged into Air India in October), now manages over 5,500 flights each week. The expanded airline group holds a domestic market share of about 29%, according to recent statistics, and boasts an impressive fleet of 298 aircraft, with around 208 aircraft in the Air India segment and approximately 90 in the Air India Express fleet.

As part of the merger deal, Singapore Airlines retains a 25.1% stake in the newly merged entity, allowing it a strategic foothold in India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector. The move aligns with the Tata Group’s vision for consolidating its aviation assets, marking the completion of two significant airline mergers in the past two months alone.

A formal announcement of the merger is expected to be made later on Tuesday. The integration is seen as a critical step in Tata’s efforts to create a more robust and competitive airline ecosystem in India, capable of better serving the needs of both domestic and international travelers.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Vs Tripura Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  2. Chhattisgarh Vs Assam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 5 Match
  3. Mumbai Vs Services Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  4. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
Football News
  1. Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40
  2. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  3. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  4. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  5. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  2. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  3. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  4. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  2. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  4. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  2. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  2. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  3. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto