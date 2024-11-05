Karnataka Maritime Board Unveils Mangaluru Water Metro Project

"The report will objectively evaluate the project's merits and challenges, providing crucial information for decision-makers, stakeholders and investors," they said. Officials in the port and fisheries subdivision told PTI that key areas of analysis has been based on assessing the potential to decongest old port areas, exploring the feasibility of cargo movement using Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) water metros, examining water level variations influenced by tidal flows, integration with feeder services to ensure seamless last-mile connectivity, demand forecasts over a 25-year period, based on extensive socio-economic research of usage and utility of the MWMP.