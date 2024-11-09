HC Criticizes Lack Of School Safety In UP, Urges SC Guidelines Compliance

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court has voiced serious concerns over the safety of school children in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on a lack of inspections for the past 14 years, despite Supreme Court guidelines set in 2009. This issue was highlighted during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by residents near the Gomti River Bank in 2020, who raised concerns about schools operating in residential areas. A division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Brijraj Singh noted the state’s failure to inspect schools according to the Supreme Court’s 2009 judgment in the Avinash Mehrotra case, which emphasized implementing strict safety standards for educational institutions.