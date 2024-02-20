Yami Gautam is set to take over the theatres once again with her upcoming film. The actor will be seen in ‘Article 370’ which deals with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. In a latest interview, the actor and her husband – Aditya Dhar – revealed that they will not have a premiere of the film in Kashmir.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar opened up and talked about how they had considered the idea of having the premiere of ‘Article 370’ in Kashmir. Dhar revealed that they will not have a premiere in Kashmir owing to personal commitments and travel limitations. Dhar said, “Definitely, there was a discussion, but knowing where we are right now with the baby, we had to reduce a lot of travelling...Because of that, we had to make the decision that keep it local only, mostly so that it's easier on Yami; otherwise, we would love to do that for sure.”
Advertisement
Gautam added on to Dhar’s statements. She said, “You're spot on. That was definitely one of the important discussions, but as someone has said, life is a box of chocolates. You never know which one you're going to get. So we go with the flow, and we improvise.” Gautam and Dhar revealed that they are expecting their first child at the trailer launch of ‘Article 370.’ The couple tied the knot in 2021.
Advertisement
‘Article 370’ shows Gautam in the lead role. She plays the role of an NIA officer. The film also stars Priyamani in a prominent role. It has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 23.