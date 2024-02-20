In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar opened up and talked about how they had considered the idea of having the premiere of ‘Article 370’ in Kashmir. Dhar revealed that they will not have a premiere in Kashmir owing to personal commitments and travel limitations. Dhar said, “Definitely, there was a discussion, but knowing where we are right now with the baby, we had to reduce a lot of travelling...Because of that, we had to make the decision that keep it local only, mostly so that it's easier on Yami; otherwise, we would love to do that for sure.”