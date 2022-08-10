Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Sara Ali Khan's Wish To Date Him

Southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film 'Liger', has reacted on actor Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda will soon make his Bollywood debut with Liger

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:36 am

Southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film 'Liger', has reacted on actor Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him. The 'Atrangi Re' actor, during her appearance on 'Koffee With Karan' , said that that she would like to date him after she was asked to name a person she would like to date.

On being asked about his reaction to Sara Ali Khan's statement, Vijay told ETimes, “Okay, but I am a better actor. I texted her (Sara). It is so sweet of her to have said that.” When asked if he would really like to date her, Vijay said, “I can't even say the word 'relationship' well. How can I be in one?”

Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan last month with colleague and friend Janhvi Kapoor. When Karan asked Sara, “Give me a name of a boy you feel like you want to date today,” she reacted, “No no, no,” and then went on to take Vijay Deverakonda's name.

Soon after the episode, the Southern star also shared the clip on his Instagram Stories and wrote for Sara, “I love how you say, Deverakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection.”

According to reports, Vijay is in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, though both of them have denied dating. When Vijay appeared along with Ananya on Koffee With Karan, Ananya even dropped a hint about the same. On being asked to comment on Vijay's relationship status during the rapid-fire round, Ananya said in a cryptic statement, "I feel like he is in a rush... to meet Mika... Singh. Get it."

Vijay is currently busy promoting 'Liger' , which also stars Ananya Panday. It is set to release on August 25.

