Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'

Varun Dhawan said he is excited to be working with Nitesh Tiwari for the first time and Sajid Nadiadwala, with whom he collaborated on three films earlier 'Dishoom', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Kalank'.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'
Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 2:54 pm

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to feature together for the first time in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial 'Bawaal', the producers announced on Wednesday. Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story.

Taking to Twitter, the production house shared the news of the new film, which will be released in theatres countrywide on April 7, 2023.

Related stories

Vivek Agnihotri Says He Owes A Lot To Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Play Spies In Their Next?

Varun Dhawan’s Never Seen Before Avatar Revealed In First Look Of 'Bhediya' Poster

"The National Award winning duo - #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are elated to announce their next one together. #BAWAAL Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor coming in theatres near you on 7th April 2023 @WardaNadiadwala @earthskynotes,” read the tweet from the production house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

'Bawaal' marks the second collaboration between Tiwari and Nadiadwala as they earlier worked together on 2019 movie 'Chhichhore', which had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2021. 

Dhawan, 34, said he is excited to be working with Tiwari for the first time and Nadiadwala, with whom he collaborated on three films earlier 'Dishoom', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Kalank'.

"Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with #JanhviKapoor,” the actor said in a tweet.

Kapoor, best known for films like 'Dhadak', 'Roohi' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', said she is happy to be part of this film.

"Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn,” she posted on Instagram. 

The film is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Besides this film, Dhawan has two other releases in the pipeline -- Karan Johar-backed 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Amar Kaushik’s directorial movie 'Bhediya'.

Kapoor will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili' produced by her father Boney Kapoor and Johar’s home productions -- 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Movies Film Industry Indian Cinema Indian Film Industry India Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note

'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note