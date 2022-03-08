Tabu Completes Second Schedule Of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya'

Actor Tabu said on Tuesday that she has completed the second schedule of her next spy thriller film 'Khufiya.' After 'Maqbool' and 'Haider,' this is the actor's third collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture with her crew.

"End of schedule 2. #Khufiya," the 50-year-old actor wrote.

'Khufiya' is billed as a film inspired by true events. It is based on the popular espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets.

"All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover," the streamer had earlier shared.

Also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, 'Khufiya' began production last year.

Tabu will also be seen in the caper thriller 'Kuttey', which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

She also has the comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', the crime thriller 'Drishyam 2', and action thriller 'Bholaa' in the pipeline.

[With Inputs From PTI]