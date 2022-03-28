Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Suriya Starts Filming For Director Bala's Upcoming Film

The 'Jai Bhim' actor will reportedly play a dual role in this film, while one character will be a normal one, the other is said to be deaf and dumb.

Suriya Starts Filming For Director Bala's Upcoming Film
'Jai Bhim' actor Suriya. Instagram/@actorsuriya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 3:06 pm

Tamil actor Suriya on Monday said he has commenced shooting for his next film with the National Award-winning director Bala.

The film reportedly is a rural entertainer and is being produced by 2D Entertainment, the production house owned by Suriya. 

Related stories

Suriya: OTT Is Giving Boost To Producers Across All Industries

Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan': Rana Daggubati Attends The Film's Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad

Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Trailer Is Filled With Suriya’s Action-Packed Performance

Expressing his excitement to be teaming up with the director after 'Nandha' (2001) and 'Pithamagan' (2003), the 46-year-old Tamil star addressed Bala as his mentor and said he has been waiting to hear action from him. 

"Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41," he said in a tweet.

The 'Jai Bhim' actor will reportedly play a dual role in this film, while one character will be a normal one, the other is said to be deaf and dumb.

As per media reports, Atharvaa of 'Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal' and 'Paradesi' fame and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in pivotal roles.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suriya Movies Indian Film Industry Film Industry Actor/Actress Film Actor Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Tamil Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Love: Man, Women And A Viral Story

Love: Man, Women And A Viral Story

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections