Sam Elliott Apologises For ‘Power of the Dog’ Comments: I Wasn’t Very Articulate About It

Actor Sam Elliott has apologized for the negative comments he made about director Jane Campion’s 'The Power of the Dog,' admitting he wasn’t "very articulate" when sharing his thoughts on the film. Elliott was speaking at a promotional panel for his series '1883,' a spin-off of 'Yellowstone' for Paramount+, featured in Deadline’s Contenders TV event.

According to a report by Variety, the actor said, “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well.” He added, “I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that… I [said] that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director. I want to apologize to the cast of ‘The Power of the Dog’ — brilliant actors all, in particular Benedict Cumberbatch… I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”



He also went on to talk about the gay community, adding that the community has always been very kind to him. “The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean by entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level, in every job description — up until today, with my agent, my dear friend of a number of years. I’m sorry that I hurt any of those friends and someone I loved and anyone else by the words that I used,” Elliott said.



The actor’s controversial comment was said during his appearance as a guest on the ‘WTF Podcast With Marc Maron’. He had Elliott compared the film’s depiction of cowboys to Chippendale dancers. “That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like… They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie,” Elliott said at the time. “Where’s the western in this western?,” he said at the time.

When Campion was asked to respond to Elliott’s comments, she said, “I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor.”