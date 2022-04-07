Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Richa Chadha On Multiple Sequels In 2022: Great To See Audience Crave For More

"We continue stories because in our heads, the journey of our characters with respect to the story and timeline isn’t complete,” said actress Richa chadha.

Actress Richa Chadha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 5:40 pm

For actress Richa Chadha, 2022 is a year of sequels. She is currently filming the third chapter of the 'Fukrey' series in Delhi, as well as the fourth season of her famous web show 'Inside Edge,' as well as the second seasons of 'Candy' and 'The Great Indian Murder.'

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Chadha said, “It’s always a great feeling to see your work getting appreciated to a level where the audience craves for more." 

"If they are not done with the character that you have played on-screen, it’s a privilege for the actor’. We continue stories because in our heads, the journey of our characters with respect to the story and timeline isn’t complete - we want to share so much more about them with our audience,” she added. 

There's just so much a three-hour film or a ten-episode web series can cover, says Chadha. “The scope of story telling expands much more when you can tell it year after year. It also gives actors the unique chance to expand their character arcs and show the audience different sides of them, within the pre-decided story line, of-course.”

When asked if she feels any pressure in terms of her art, to return to the same character, just where they left off, and make it compelling again,
Chadha quips, “Even if there is pressure, I certainly don’t take any!” In fact, she adds that she enjoys sequels. 

“Because it gives me the chance to further explore nitty-gritties of a character that I have played in the past. It takes a bit of work to get back in the skin of a person. Like for prep for Bholi Punjaban, I watched Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). So far, I have never forgotten how to play a character,” she ends.

