Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s Lucknow Celebration Concludes In Royal Awadhi Style; Check Out Pictures

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations are in full swing. After concluding their pre-wedding festivities in New Delhi, the couple flew down to Lucknow where an evening affair was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of Richa.

During the function, Richa and Ali look their elegant best in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo complimented each other with Ali in a panelled gold and beige sherwani and Richa in an off white outfit.

The evening began with an energy packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The decor was in compliments to the awadhi Lucknowi culture with golden custom made drapes, chandelier candle holders. The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family run hotel in the centre of Lucknow with special dishes being prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.

Check out the pictures from their Lucknow wedding function:

Meanwhile, during their Delhi festivities, the couple enjoyed their sangeet ceremony in New Delhi with around 300 guests, comprising the couple’s friends and family.

It was marked by performances by their friends and cousins. Richa's best friend from her childhood put up a surprise performance while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. As per viral videos on social media, the couple danced on two songs including their popular song 'Ambarsariya' from their 2013 release, 'Fukrey'.

The menu for the evening included some of Delhi’s best street food like chaat and dahi bhalle. Richa adorned jewellery which was custom made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri family jeweller.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali will officially get married in Mumbai on October 4, and their wedding will take place in the afternoon at the the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla. It will be attended by only 40-50 people, and following that, a Mumbai reception will take place for their friends in the showbiz industry.