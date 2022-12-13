Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor – Most Desirable Dads Of Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor – Most Desirable Dads Of Bollywood

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl Raha recently, RK became the latest dad on the block. Here are a few of the most desirable dads of B-Town in recent times.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 12:32 pm

Over the years, the entertainment industry has witnessed the life journeys of several actors, from being single, and getting married to the births of their children, and yet continued to rule our hearts in the list of the most desirable fathers of Bollywood.

With Ranbir Kapoor's recent addition to the list, here's a look at the most desirable fathers of the industry:

Hrithik Roshan

Defying age and how, Hrithik Roshan aka Greek God of Bollywood, has been the constant on the list of most desirable dads owing to his insanely good looks and fit body. Father to Hridaan and Hrehaan, Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly amongst the most desirable fathers of Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor

Having entered Bollywood as the chocolate boy, Shahid Kapoor has showcased many facets of his personality over the years, not only through his on-screen roles but also by donning the hats of a loving husband and a responsible father to Zain and Misha. After almost two decades in the industry, Shahid Kapoor is still one of the fittest actors in the business and definitely amongst the most desirable fathers around.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Known for his quirky and impactful choices of films in the industry, Ayushmann also often shares insights into his personal life with regular updates of his kids Varushka and Virajveer, serving father goals. Along with acting skills, Ayushmann also often makes headlines for his washboard and and toned body, earning a place in the most desirable fathers of Bollywood.

Aayush Sharma

One of the most hands-on young fathers in the industry, Aayush Sharma has time and again got the internet gushing over his adorable posts featuring his children Ahil and Ayat. Having impressed the audience and critics alike with his remarkable physical transformation from a lean, guy-next-door personality to one of the fittest hunks of showbiz, Aayush Sharma is regarded among the most good-looking stars of Bollywood, making him the perfect choice for the list of most desirable fathers of the entertainment world.

Ranbir Kapoor

From a chocolate boy to the most eligible bachelor, and now a doting dad, Ranbir Kapoor has scaled quite a journey over the years. The latest entry in the father's club, Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most desirable dads in Bollywood currently.

