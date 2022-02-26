Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Sarath Mandava Says Fans Should 'Expect The Unexpected' From Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' Teaser

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's much awaited action entertainer is directed by Sarath Mandava and is said to be high on thrill.

Actor Ravi Teja will next be seen in 'Ramarao On Duty'.

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 5:57 pm

Actor Ravi Teja announced that the teaser of his upcoming Telugu film 'Ramarao On Duty' will release on March 1. The film is directed by debutant Sarath Mandava and also stars actresses Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. 

So far, the movie's talkie part has been completed and the shoot of only two songs are lefts. 

The film has is much-awaited by fans, who will see Teja don the khakhi uniform. The announcement of the film's teaser being released on auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, was done through a new poster of the film.

When asked, what should the fans expect from the teaser, Mandava tells us, "Ravi sir in a realistic yet powerful character. Expect the most unexpected from the teaser."

Actresses Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the the leading ladies opposite Teja in the film wheres actor Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. The film also features some noted actors in important roles.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. It is expected to release either on March 25 or April 15. 

Besides this, Teja, who was last seen on the big screen earlier this month in 'Khiladi', has two more films slated after 'Ramarao On Duty'. He will be seen in 'Dhamaka', 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' and 'Ravanasura'.

Ravi Teja Ramarao On Duty Sarath Mandava Tollywood Telugu Films Dhamaka Ravanasura
