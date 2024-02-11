Nushrratt Bharuccha Misses Her Tattoos – View Viral Pics

She will next be seen in ‘Chhorii 2’. The film is sequel to the popular film ‘Chhorii’, which was led by Nushrratt Bharuccha herself. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the career of the actress. It was a genuine horror film which left people scared to their wits. Now only time will tell if the sequel is equally scary or not. The film was supposed to be released in 2023 as per earlier reports, but due to some issues it was pushed to 2024. The makers haven’t yet announced a release date for the venture.