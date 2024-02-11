Nushrratt Bharuccha Misses Her Tattoos – View Viral Pics

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been one of those actresses who has never shied away from giving to her fans an update on her day-to-day life. Earlier today, she took to social media to share with her fans a series of pictures with her tattoo in her thigh. However, she mentioned that she missed seeing the tattoo for quite long.
“Was missing my tattoo, were you too? 💁🏻♀️ (sic),” wrote Nushrratt Bharuccha along with the pictures. The pictures have already gone viral on all social media platforms and fans are lapping onto their favourite star’s pics in huge numbers. Check out the photos right here:
The way Nushrratt Bharrucha asks her fans if they too were missing seeing the tattoo gives the perfect tease to the post, which is why followers are leaving no stone unturned to share their thoughts about the pics in the comments section.
On the work front, Nushrratt Bharrucha was seen last year in ‘Selfiee’, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, ‘Chatrapathi’, and ‘Akelli’. She also made headline when she got stuck in the middle east amidst the Israel-Hamas war.
She will next be seen in ‘Chhorii 2’. The film is sequel to the popular film ‘Chhorii’, which was led by Nushrratt Bharuccha herself. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the career of the actress. It was a genuine horror film which left people scared to their wits. Now only time will tell if the sequel is equally scary or not. The film was supposed to be released in 2023 as per earlier reports, but due to some issues it was pushed to 2024. The makers haven’t yet announced a release date for the venture.
Are you excited to see Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Chhorii 2’? Share your thoughts with us.