Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Represents India In A Sabyasachi Saree

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla attended the Met Gala 2022 wearing a Sabyasachi saree. Poonawalla represented India at the event, clad in a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer trail, in line with this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, or Gilded Glamour'.

Updated: 03 May 2022 3:40 pm

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla arrived at the Met Gala 2022, dressed in a golden Sabyasachi saree. The Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, saw some eye-catching red carpet appearances, according to a report by NDTV Movies.

Poonawalla represented India at the event, clad in a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer trail, in line with this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, or Gilded Glamour'. Poonawalla's look was certainly more 'Gilded Glamour'. Fashion designer Sabyasachi deciphered Poonawalla's Met Gala look, writing on Instagram, "For me, the saree is a genuinely distinctive and adaptable fabric that owns its character even as it spans boundaries and regions. When I was a young fashion student, I used to worry if I'd see the sari in major global fashion events like the Met Gala." 

He added, "Natasha Poonawalla's concept for the 2022 Met Gala, entitled 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian outlook that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She is dressed in a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier with a Sabyasachi couture saree and trail.”

Sabyasachi decoded  Poonawalla's Indian twist on the theme as, "Sabyasachi added to Poonawalla’s vision with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins, and applique printed velvet. The jewellery is a mix of original Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery pieces and limited edition collectables from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project, all of which are handcrafted utilising ancient techniques and precious and semi-precious stones.”

The Met Gala hosts and co-chairs this year featured Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour continued as honorary co-chairs.

Art & Entertainment Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla Met Gala 2022 Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Natasha Poonawalla Outfit Sabyasachi Saree Sabyasachi Saree Natasha Poonawalla New York
