Meghan Markle Visits Texas To Pay Her Respects Post The Mass Shooting

This week, an 18-year-old gunman, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 kids and two instructors. Meghan Markle, a former actress and the Duchess of Sussex, paid her condolences to those who were killed in the city's elementary school shooting at a memorial site in Texas.

Markle, her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children live in California. According to her spokesman, she traveled to Texas in her personal role as a mother to express her condolences and support in-person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

According to Hindustan Times, Meghan knelt and hung her head at the cross for Uziyah Garcia, a 10-year-old victim. She left the flowers at the memorial and walked around looking at the memorials with her arms crossed. On Thursday, she was observed wearing a white tee and denim when she planted white flowers outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

The shooter, Salvador Ramos, a young local, shot his 66-year-old grandma in the face, then escaped in her truck while she called for aid. Shortly before the school tragedy, he outlined his murderous preparations in internet posts. The motive for the shootings has yet to be determined, according to investigators. Officials said the gunman crashed his truck outside the school, exited with a firearm, and approached a back entrance. They said he was "engaged" by a school officer, yet he entered the facility and walked down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom. He started the fire with an AR-15-style rifle after closing the classroom door. Local policemen and Border Patrol agents eventually pushed the door open and shot him when he fired at them, according to authorities.