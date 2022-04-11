Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Thriller Drama 'Joram' Goes On Floors

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film will be largely shot at locations across Jharkhand and Mumbai highlighting the underbelly of the city.

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 5:03 pm

Actor Manoj Bajpayee fronted thriller drama 'Joram' began production on Monday.

Bajpayee stars in the film as a father, who must be on the run with his little baby girl across half the country to safeguard his child's fate from the "ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead at any cost".

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted the update with a picture of the clapboard. 

"Getting started with a new experience, #Joram! Can’t wait to present it in front of you all," Bajpayee wrote.

The film reunites Bajpayee and Makhija after their short 'Tandav' and the acclaimed 2020 feature 'Bhonsle', for which 'The Family Man' star received the best actor National Award.

'Joram' is produced by Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, run by Anupama Bose and the director. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

