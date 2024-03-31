Kenny Sebastian: Comedy Has So Many Unexpected Moments; After Doing This For 14 Years, I Still Have No Idea How The Show Is Going To Turn Out

A

Yeah, we did a world tour last year - we did about 120 shows across the world in 65 cities. We sold about 45,000 - 50,000 tickets. It was incredible. Many countries in Europe I hadn’t done shows in before this. I was in Sweden and just as a rhetorical question I said “Before I start the show, do you want to tell me anything?” I was in Stockholm and five or six people raised a hand and they just started, you know, complimenting me, telling me how they love my work and how they think I’m very talented, that I brought them a lot of joy. And that was so unexpected because you expect people to just ask you silly questions and then you start the show. But they made a point to kind of, let me know how much they like me and my work and that is so heartwarming and it was very overwhelming also. It threw me off and then I didn’t know how to start my show. But there are also a lot of surreal moments. We performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which we sold out and then we sold out New York as well. And we performed at the Palladium in Times Square, which was insane. Having gone to America in 2014, and having a budget of about $10 a day for food, to now having lines across the block at Times Square at a 1200-seater, it’s just mind-numbingly incredible. And doing my biggest show in San Jose at the San Jose Civic selling about 3000 tickets, I couldn’t believe this was my life. So, it’s incredible.