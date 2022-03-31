Jim Carrey: Would Have Sued Will Smith For $200 Million; Hollywood Is Just Spineless

Actor Jim Carrey left no doubts in what he thinks about the slap incident at Oscars 2022. Carrey believes that actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock has damaged his legacy in the Hollywood industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrey was at CBS Mornings Interview to promote ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ where he said that Smith should be facing greater consequences after he slapped the comedian who made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith was not ejected from the awards ceremony and he also received a standing ovation when he won the best actor for ‘King Richard’ later. Smith also penned an apology on his Instagram on Monday while Rock is yet to make any statements. The Academy said that they will conduct a formal review.

Carrey added that he was ‘sickened’ by the whole scene, including the ovation. American journalist Gayle King then said that Smith should have been at least ejected and perhaps arrested on which Carrey said, “He should have been.”

As per the police, the comedian has refused to press charges against Smith. Carrey made it clear that he has nothing personal against Smith and continued that he understood why Rock did not want the ‘hassle’ of a continued situation.

Carrey then added what he would have done if he was in Rock’s place, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous, That insult is going to last a very long time.”

Keeping the part of Smith’s reputation aside, Carrey pointed out that the lack of reaction from those in the room shows where the industry stands today. He said, “Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”