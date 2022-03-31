Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jim Carrey: Would Have Sued Will Smith For $200 Million; Hollywood Is Just Spineless

Actor Jim Carrey was on CBS Mornings Interview to promote his film, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' when he cleared what he thought about the incident at Oscars. He believes that actor Will Smith has done irreparable damage to his reputation by slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Jim Carrey: Would Have Sued Will Smith For $200 Million; Hollywood Is Just Spineless
Actor Jim Carrey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 9:58 am

Actor Jim Carrey left no doubts in what he thinks about the slap incident at Oscars 2022. Carrey believes that actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock has damaged his legacy in the Hollywood industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Carrey was at CBS Mornings Interview to promote ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ where he said that Smith should be facing greater consequences after he slapped the comedian who made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. 

Related stories

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock; Says, 'Joke Was Too Much For Me To Bear'

Oscars 2022: Academy Releases Statement After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jim Carrey Talks About His Return To Hollywood

Smith was not ejected from the awards ceremony and he also received a standing ovation when he won the best actor for ‘King Richard’ later. Smith also penned an apology on his Instagram on Monday while Rock is yet to make any statements. The Academy said that they will conduct a formal review. 

Carrey added that he was ‘sickened’ by the whole scene, including the ovation. American journalist Gayle King then said that Smith should have been at least ejected and perhaps arrested on which Carrey said, “He should have been.”

As per the police, the comedian has refused to press charges against Smith. Carrey made it clear that he has nothing personal against Smith and continued that he understood why Rock did not want the ‘hassle’ of a continued situation. 

Carrey then added what he would have done if he was in Rock’s place, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous, That insult is going to last a very long time.”

Keeping the part of Smith’s reputation aside, Carrey pointed out that the lack of reaction from those in the room shows where the industry stands today. He said, “Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jim Carrey Chris Rock Gayle King Will Smith Oscars 2022 94th Academy Awards Art And Entertainment CBS Morning Jim Carrey Will Smith Chris Rock Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period

Half Of The World’s Girls Give First Birth Between Age 15 And 17, Second Birth Before Turning 20: Report

Half Of The World’s Girls Give First Birth Between Age 15 And 17, Second Birth Before Turning 20: Report