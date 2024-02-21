Film And TV Celebrities Pay Their Last Respects To Rituraj Singh Ahead Of Funeral

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in popular television shows such as 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Tehkikaat', 'Kutumb', 'Jyoti', 'Beintehaa', and, most recently, 'Anupamaa'.

He also featured in the 2022 web series 'Made in Heaven' and the 2023 movie 'Yaariyan 2'.