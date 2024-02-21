Art & Entertainment

Film And TV Celebrities Pay Their Last Respects To Rituraj Singh Ahead Of Funeral

Hours ahead of the last rites of the late 'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh, film and TV celebrities visited his residence to pay their last respects to the actor, who passed away at the age of 59 on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

IANS
IANS

February 21, 2024

Rituraj Singh Photo: X
info-icon

Hours ahead of the last rites of the late 'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh, film and TV celebrities visited his residence to pay their last respects to the actor, who passed away at the age of 59 on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

The grieving visitors included Arshad Warsi, Ravie Dubey, Anup Soni, Raza Murad, Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Gulfam Khan Hussain, Jaswir Kaur, Deepshikha Nagpal and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The actor's funeral will take place at the Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery.

Leading up to his death, Rituraj had been discharged from hospital after he was admitted following an attack of pacreatiis. His health, however, took a turn for trhe worse on February 19 and he suffered a heart attack.

Advertisement

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in popular television shows such as 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Tehkikaat', 'Kutumb', 'Jyoti', 'Beintehaa', and, most recently, 'Anupamaa'.

He also featured in the 2022 web series 'Made in Heaven' and the 2023 movie 'Yaariyan 2'.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement