Ekta Kapoor's Upcoming Reality Show To Be Hosted By Kangana Ranaut?

The 'Bigg Boss' excitement has finally simmered down, and the winner has sparked widespread fury on social media. TV producer Ekta Kapoor has announced her own reality project without wasting any time. The official announcement is yet to come, but as per her, it is going to be the boldest reality show ever.

The show's host has also been confirmed by the producers. "Given that they are calling it the most fearless, opinionated show of them all, Ekta has got her good friend Kangana Ranaut on board for the same. Yes, Kangana will be making her hosting debut with this show, and it will be streamed completely on an OTT platform. And where there's Kangana, there's ought to be clash of opinions and fireworks, all at the same time - something that the makers are counting upon," read a report on Bollywood Hungama.

As per the report on Bollywood Hungama, "The format of the show is very similar to Bigg Boss. It's a captive reality show with people locked up inside a particular space for 8-10 weeks. The entire space is bugged with cameras and there will be tasks and dares given to contestants. It's a 24x7 live show, that will stream on Alt Balaji & MX Player."

Earlier today, Ranaut also had shared pictures from her upcoming in-house production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The actress posted pictures from a song shoot of the film starring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a drag look.