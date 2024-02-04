Daisy Ridley Keeps Her Lightsaber 'In A Very Safe Location'

Actress Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, revealed that she's kept some memorabilia from her time on the money-spinning film franchise.

Ridley told People: "From 'Star Wars' I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey. And John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal. They’re all in a very safe location."

She has enjoyed significant success during the course of her career, and the actress feels "grateful" for everything she's achieved, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The movie star said: "I’m a big believer in being grateful."