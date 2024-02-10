Nora Fatehi too revealed that she suffered an injury on the sets of ‘Crakk’, as she also did all the stunts herself without a body double. She shared, “Arjun (Rampal) sir was doing his stunts, Vidyut (Jammwal) sir was doing his stunts, so I also wanted to do it without a stunt double. While shooting a scene with Vidyut, we both were going at full speed, and suddenly I had a fall. However, he was going at full speed and both of us were tied by a rope. The rope was tied around his waist and I was behind him. So when I fell, he didn’t know. He ended up dragging me. So I was dragged along the whole concrete. And I was screaming, and then he stopped. Everybody was asking me if I was fine. I was not fine. I cried in my vanity (van) like a baby.”