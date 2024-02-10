The trailer of ‘Crakk’, which stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead along with Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi, was unveiled at a Mumbai multiplex on Friday. Aditya Datt has helmed the upcoming theatrical film.
During the trailer launch event, Arjun shared how he suffered from a slipped disc while shooting stunts for the film. The actor shared, “I try to do most of my stunts in a film. Crakk was one of the most physically challenging films. We were told that there will be a lot of action and it will be amazing. I was told that I’ll be able to do all of it. But when you hug Vidyut, you feel muscles which you didn’t even know existed in human bodies. I am quite a fit guy, so I was like ‘What kind of animal is he?’ I really had to up my game in that department.”
He further added how he was so inspired and in such awe in this movie, watching all these people do their thing. Hence, he had to constantly push himself. “I had to say I want to do it again. In that process, I suffered a slipped disc and was laid up in bed. They were very kind to cancel the shoot for a good two to three weeks till I could recover and finish the sequence. But ya, we have to do it. And on the last day, Vidyut didn’t leave me there either because those discs, which had been repaired, got displaced again, so I had to go back to the hospital. So that’s how Crakk was and I don’t think I’d change it for anything,” Arjun stated.
Nora Fatehi too revealed that she suffered an injury on the sets of ‘Crakk’, as she also did all the stunts herself without a body double. She shared, “Arjun (Rampal) sir was doing his stunts, Vidyut (Jammwal) sir was doing his stunts, so I also wanted to do it without a stunt double. While shooting a scene with Vidyut, we both were going at full speed, and suddenly I had a fall. However, he was going at full speed and both of us were tied by a rope. The rope was tied around his waist and I was behind him. So when I fell, he didn’t know. He ended up dragging me. So I was dragged along the whole concrete. And I was screaming, and then he stopped. Everybody was asking me if I was fine. I was not fine. I cried in my vanity (van) like a baby.”
Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, ‘Crakk’, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024.