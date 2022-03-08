Copyright Complaint Filed Against Dua Lipa's Hit Song 'Levitating'

Singer Dua Lipa is in hot water after a copyright complaint was filed against her for her hit song 'Levitating'. Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer filed a case in federal court in Manhattan, accusing Dua of plagiarising their songs Wiggle and Giggle All Night (1979) and Don Diablo (1980).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the artists stated that the beginning melody of Levitating was a "duplicate" of the tune to one of their compositions. "Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs' intellectual property. Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement," lawyers for Brown and Linzer wrote in their complaint.

The latest complaint alleged that the "signature melody" from the beginning of 'Levitating' – beginning only a few seconds into the song when Lipa begins singing, "If you wanna run away with me..." – plagiarised a comparable piece of the older compositions. 'Levitating' was released in 2020.

Many internet users responded to the lawsuit case on Twitter. One person said, “Dunno how other music teachers (or anyone!) feel about the Dua Lipa vs now TWO legal suits from other bands over Levitating? It's obviously coincidental. How many songs have gone I V IV in a minor key and used a dotted quaver/semiquaver rhythm. Its all over disco for a start.” Another one said, “I would definitely take Dua's side. There is so much music in this world, there can be similarities.”

As part of a strategic agreement with Warner Music India, Dua Lipa's first-ever podcast, 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service,' was released exclusively on Gaana in India last week.

Excited for the launch of the podcast, Lipa shared, "I've always been so happy for the love and affection of my fans in India. I'm delighted to partner with Gaana who has created the perfect platform for me to reach out to my fans. I am thrilled to share this podcast with them and I am certain that they will relish every ounce of the experience just as much as me, and hopefully have something to take from the lives of the icons who will be my guests on the show."