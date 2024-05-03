Check Out Ranbir Kapoor’s New Photo From ‘Ramayana’ Sets As He Poses With 'Vishwamitra' Ajinkya Deo

It is known to all that Ranbir Kapoor has started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, despite there being no official announcement about the project yet. Now adding to the excitement, a fresh photo of the actor from the sets of the film surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with Ajinkya Deo, who will be seen in the role of Vishwamitra in the much-awaited film.
Deo posted the picture with Ranbir on his Instagram handle and it had the two of them twinning in black. Ranbir also sported a cap as he flashed his smile. Deo, on the other hand, announced that he has joined the cast of ‘Ramayana’. The actor captioned the post as, “So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it’s been a wonderful year and a half as I shared the screen first with Neetu Singh Kapoor ma’am then with Karisma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor.”
In the much-awaited film, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi essaying the role of Sita. Recently, photos of the two stars from the sets of the film leaked online, and it featured them in their Ram and Sita avatars respectively. While the actor was seen in a maroon dhoti with a dupatta of the same colour on one of his shoulders, Ranbir also boasted of long hair. Sai, on the other hand, was seen in a purple saree and completed her look with heavy traditional jewellery. The pictures of Ranbir and Sai were reportedly for pre-vanvasa sequences in the film.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ranbir underwent a strict schedule to play the role of Ram, as he planned to slim down, and shed weight from his face and torso.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film would also star Yash as Ravana, while Sunny Deol has reportedly been finalised for the role of Hanuman. Interestingly, Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly in talks for the parts of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana respectively. While there has been no official confirmation regarding the film, the makers are looking at releasing ‘Ramayana’ on Diwali 2025.