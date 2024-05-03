Check Out Ranbir Kapoor’s New Photo From ‘Ramayana’ Sets As He Poses With 'Vishwamitra' Ajinkya Deo

In the much-awaited film, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi essaying the role of Sita. Recently, photos of the two stars from the sets of the film leaked online, and it featured them in their Ram and Sita avatars respectively. While the actor was seen in a maroon dhoti with a dupatta of the same colour on one of his shoulders, Ranbir also boasted of long hair. Sai, on the other hand, was seen in a purple saree and completed her look with heavy traditional jewellery. The pictures of Ranbir and Sai were reportedly for pre-vanvasa sequences in the film.