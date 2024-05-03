Art & Entertainment

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor’s New Photo From ‘Ramayana’ Sets As He Poses With 'Vishwamitra' Ajinkya Deo

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’, with Sai Pallavi essaying the role of Sita.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ajinkya Deo and Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It is known to all that Ranbir Kapoor has started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, despite there being no official announcement about the project yet. Now adding to the excitement, a fresh photo of the actor from the sets of the film surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with Ajinkya Deo, who will be seen in the role of Vishwamitra in the much-awaited film.

Deo posted the picture with Ranbir on his Instagram handle and it had the two of them twinning in black. Ranbir also sported a cap as he flashed his smile. Deo, on the other hand, announced that he has joined the cast of ‘Ramayana’. The actor captioned the post as, “So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it’s been a wonderful year and a half as I shared the screen first with Neetu Singh Kapoor ma’am then with Karisma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor.”

Advertisement

Ajinkya Deo and Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana sets
Ajinkya Deo and Ranbir Kapoor from 'Ramayana' sets
info_icon

In the much-awaited film, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi essaying the role of Sita. Recently, photos of the two stars from the sets of the film leaked online, and it featured them in their Ram and Sita avatars respectively. While the actor was seen in a maroon dhoti with a dupatta of the same colour on one of his shoulders, Ranbir also boasted of long hair. Sai, on the other hand, was seen in a purple saree and completed her look with heavy traditional jewellery. The pictures of Ranbir and Sai were reportedly for pre-vanvasa sequences in the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ranbir underwent a strict schedule to play the role of Ram, as he planned to slim down, and shed weight from his face and torso.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film would also star Yash as Ravana, while Sunny Deol has reportedly been finalised for the role of Hanuman. Interestingly, Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly in talks for the parts of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana respectively. While there has been no official confirmation regarding the film, the makers are looking at releasing ‘Ramayana’ on Diwali 2025. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Raebareli; BJP Says ‘Rahul Baba Surrenders Amethi’
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates