Akshay Kumar: I Work For Passion Not Because Of Money

Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. During a ‘Bachchhan Paandey' promotional event, he said that he works for his passion, not for money. The 54-year-old actor also mentioned that he gets surprised when people ask him how he shoots so many films in a year. In 2020, Hindustan Times reported that the actor is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

During the promotion, the actor said, “I choose to go to work in the morning and take a break on Sundays. If you continue to work every day, then easily you have many films in the pipeline. Everyone was working in the pandemic, including the policemen, media photographers, and, others. Everyone has to earn money.”

He added, “Today I have everything in life, I lead a good life. I can easily sit at home and not earn but what about others who want to work (and earn money)? I am working today not because of money but for passion. The day I feel disinterested is when I will stop working.”

In ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the actor will be seen as a gangster, actress Kriti Sanon as a documentary filmmaker, and the actor Arshad Warsi as the friend of Sanon's character. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The upcoming action-comedy will arrive in cinemas on March 18