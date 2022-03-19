Ajith Kumar To Collaborate With Director Vignesh Shivan

Actor Ajith Kumar will be seen in ‘AK 62’. Lyca Productions made an official announcement about the movie. They shared a post on Twitter that read, "We are extremely delighted & proud to associate with Mr. #AjithKumar for #AK62 A @VigneshShivN directorial & @anirudhofficial musical."

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan will be directing the Tamil superstar in his most recent project. This will be the actor and director's first film together. Elated about the collaboration, the filmmaker wrote on Instagram, "Sheer Happiness! Loss of words to express my gratitude to #AjithSir for giving me the opportunity to direct #AK62!"

The shooting of the film has been scheduled to start by the end of the year and the release has been slated for mid-next year. As the venture has been announced just now, other cast and crew details about it will be announced only later.

The filmmaker is getting ready for the release of his romantic comedy, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. The movie enjoys a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara. The film is due to be out in cinemas on April 28.

Kumar was last seen in director H Vinoth’s action drama ‘Valimai’. The film was released last month in the theatres and got positive reviews from the fans.